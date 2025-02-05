Steven Kwan makes feelings known on losing Josh Naylor to Diamondbacks, Andres Gimenez to Blue Jays

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan finished 66th in MLB's Top 100 Players Right Now and spoke about the atmosphere in the clubhouse after the departure of two key players in the offseason. First baseman Josh Naylor was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter while second baseman Andres Gimenez was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Speaking on the MLB Network, Kwan shared how those moves will affect the atmosphere in the clubhouse this year:

"Yeah, it's going to be extremely different. It's extremely different every year but especially losing those guys is going to be really tough. They were a really big part of the heartbeat of our team. Gimenez's consistency in defence you can't get enough of, and then Josh obviously was just a different beast every single day. Kept things light but also kept everybody really accountable.

"So I think a lot of young guys are going to have to step up and either replace those roles or blossom into their own. Thankfully we still have Jose and he's a top dog for a reason. He's going to come to the ballpark everyday and play at 110%. So as long as he does that I think everybody is going to fall in line and realise that's what we need to do to win."

Steven Kwan was selected by the Guardians in the 2018 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2022. He has since established himself as an elite defensive player, winning the Golden Glove award in each of his three major league seasons.

In 2024, Kwan had his best offensive year after making some changes to his approach at the plate, earning him his first All-Star appearance. Kwan is now a mainstay in the Guardians' lineup, which has had some big changes over the winter.

Guardians podcaster urges front office to extend Steven Kwan ahead of Opening Day

Cleveland Guardians traded two of their fan favorites, Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez, for younger players they hope to develop soon. While accepting those moves, "BIGPLAY Cleveland Show" co-host Nick Pedone has urged the front office to extend Steven Kwan before the start of the season, saying:

"I think extending Kwan sends the right message to the fan base but also the locker room. The Guards owe it to Jose Ramirez."

Having played three seasons in the MLB with the Guardians, Kwan still has three more years of club control on his contract. That said, he has already become a core member of the team and a contract extension would please the fans.

