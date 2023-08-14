Steven Matz Injury Update: Health status of Cardinals stellar pitcher placed on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without starting pitcher Steven Matz for the foreseeable future as the club placed the veteran on the 15-day IL with a left lat strain. The injury announcement is concerning news for both the pitcher and the team as there is a chance that he could be out of the rotation for the remainder of the season.

"Disappointing news from the Cardinals this afternoon. Steven Matz suffered a lat strain after his last start on Saturday and will be placed on the IL. The remainder of his season is in jeopardy." - @katiejwoo

If Steven Matz is indeed forced to miss the remainder of the season, it would be a disappointing ending to a solid season by the 32-year-old. Through 105.0 innings this season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Matz has posted a 4-7 record with a 3.86 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

Matz, who remains under contract until the end of 2025, enjoyed a bounce-back season after struggling mightily in his first year with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. Last year, Matz finished the year with a 5-3 record with a 5.25 ERA in only 48.0 innings.

It seems likely that this is the last we will see of Matz this year given the current state of the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as the nature of a lat injury. As of Monday, August 14, the Cardinals sit 9.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card. This will likely mean that team will not force Steven Matz back into the pitching rotation with the playoffs appearing to be out of range.

"#FantasyBaseball #BackpickNotes Welp, it was a great run for Steven Matz, who looks like he’ll miss extended time with a lat injury. Lookout for Zack Thompson in deeper settings (1.20 whip/3.38 era/13ks in last 11 innings), who will fire up Matz’s rotation slot. #Cardinals" - @BackPickFantasy

Steven Matz joins a growing list of injured St. Louis Cardinals starters

With the placement of Matz on the IL, the Cardinals now find themselves with several starters on the shelf. The veteran joins the likes of Ryan Helsley, Dylan Carlson, and 2022 Gold Glove Award winner Brendan Donovan on the IL.

Replacing Matz in the rotation will be 25-year-old left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson. The former first-round pick will be given the opportunity to showcase his talent to perhaps earn a spot in the rotation next year.