"Still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was yearning for reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez post their broken engagement

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's engagement ended in April 2021, but the former New York Yankees slugger was hoping to mend differences and get back with Lopez.

As per an insider from Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez opened up about his relationship with Lopez and said that he was yearning for a reconciliation with the singer post their broken engagement.

"When they first split, he wanted to work things out and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together."

However, when the news of the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer getting back with the Academy Award winner Ben Affleck hit the press, Alex put those hopes to rest.

"He’s come to terms with the fact that it’s over now.”

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years. But in April 2021, the couple announced they were breaking off their engagement.

Alex Rodriguez has only positive things to talk about Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees legend, recently made an appearance on the "Martha Stewart Podcast" and had nothing but admiration for his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez.

Alex mentioned:

We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."

While Jennifer has gotten hitched to Ben Affleck, A-Rod is seeing a 25-year-old fitness influencer, Kathryne Padgett.

Padgett and Rodriguez were seen going on a European vacation in June and are frequently spotted together in Minnesota Timberwolves games. Additionally, Alex also took Kathryne to the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony.

