"Still hurts" - Francisco Lindor makes feelings known after costly errors in All-Star teammate's otherwise solid outing vs Marlins

The New York Mets haven't started on a great note, and on Tuesday, it was in large part because of the franchise leader, Francisco Lindor, who made two errors in the 3-2 loss against the Miami Marlins.

Mets starter and All-Star pitcher Kodai Senga was having solid stuff on the mound after allowing a two-run home run to start the ball game. However, he kept things tied until the fourth inning when Lindor committed an error. Thanks to the error, Otto Lopez reached first, leading off the inning.

This was followed by a two-out walk from Jonah Bride before both came around to score on Graham Pauley’s two-run double. The Marlins took a 4-2 lead after that and were able to sustain it till the end of the game.

After the game, Lindor, who is a two-time Gold Glove winner, took full responsibility for the costly error.

"I felt we played a clean game except two pitches. My two ground balls," Lindor said. "I take a lot of pride in it [my defense], and it doesn't feel good."

"I talked to Senga, he said, 'Don't worry about it.' I picked him up many times, but it still kind of hurts, you know?" Lindor continued. "I wish I would've done better for Senga. Senga had a great game, and it's unfortunate that I didn't finish the play for him. He executed all night long, definitely should be better."

The fourth inning error was Lindor's second error of the day. The four-time All-Star's first error came in the second inning but catcher Luis Torrens threw to catch Dane Myers stealing second base for the final out.

Mets missed on solid Kodai Senga outing

The Mets are missing a spark in offense, so they needed their ace pitcher to cover up the slack. Kodai Senga was prepared to do just that as he was solid for most of his start.

Apart from the two-run homer, Senga was untouchable, as he had eight strikeouts while only allowing one walk and three hits in five innings. Despite solid stuff on the mound, Senga thought he could have been calmer, especially in the first inning, where he gave up two extra-base hits.

“I think I lacked a little bit of calmness, just kind of giving them easy pitches to hit,” Senga said after the game. “I was just a little relieved to be back out there in a big-league game after the year that he had last year and that lead to bad results.”

The Mets slid down to 2-3 after five games. They'll face the Marlins again on Wednesday.

