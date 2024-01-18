"Still one of the more impressive rosters in the league" - Former MLB star hopeful of Blue Jays' chances in 2024 despite failed pursuit of top names

This offseason has been a slow one for the Toronto Blue Jays. They have missed out on a ton of big-name players on the open market, like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Blue Jays just made their biggest offseason move on Wednesday by signing pitcher Yariel Rodriguez. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal, bringing the Cuban-born flamethrower up north.

While the lack of offseason moves is concerning, former big-league infielder Jason Kipnis still believes in the roster. He recently joined Foul Territory TV to talk about the talent that the organization holds.

"Still one of the more impressive rosters in the league," stated Kipnis.

Kipnis pointed to guys like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup and highlighted how impressive they have been. Bichette is coming off a season where he hit .306/.339/.475 with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs. Guerrero Jr. is coming off a season where he hit .290/.317/.416 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs.

"I think it's always coming down to pitching" said Kipnis.

According to Kipnis, the Blue Jays have had troubles in the pitching department that have been dragging them down. Fans hope the addition of Rodriguez will change this trend in the upcoming season.

Blue Jays could add another bat before spring training rolls along

At the end of the season, All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman became a free agent. He is still sitting on the open market, and multiple teams are interested in acquiring his services.

One of the teams closely tied to Chapman is the San Francisco Giants, per Jon Heyman. It does not look like Toronto will be re-signing the slugging third baseman.

Another team that is involved in the Chapman sweepstakes is the Chicago Cubs. They want to bring in some offense under new manager Craig Counsell this upcoming season.

Luckily for Toronto, some impact players are still on the open market. One player they are in the mix for is Jorge Soler. Soler is coming off a season where he hit .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Signing Soler would make Toronto's lineup fearsome. Opposing pitchers would have a hard time keeping Bichette, Guerrero Jr., and Soler off the basepaths.

With spring training quickly approaching, watch for the Blue Jays to make serious moves to acquire the All-Star slugger.

