"Stoned Again"; "Dodgers getting hot" - Fans exhilarated as Dodgers win series after shutting down Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after losing Game 1 of the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday to shut out Colorado in the series finale and win the series. The Rockies won Game 1, after which the LAD etched consecutive wins to seal the series.

In the series finale on Sunday, Dodgers starter Gavin Stone started the proceedings with yet another dominant five-inning shutout outing. Relievers Michael Grove, Alex Vesia, and Daniel Hudson picked up from where Stone left off. The collective bullpen efforts managed to shut out the Rockies and win the series finale 4-0 for the Dodgers.

Fans voiced praise and celebrated the Dodgers' series win against the Colorado Rockies. Fans praised the collective masterclass by the pitchers, which propelled the ballclub towards a series win at Dodger Stadium.

"Dodgers Win! Stoned Again," one fan commented

"Great win and pitching," another fan commented

"Good Win For DODGERS Shutout," yet another fan commented

Fans also felt confident as they rallied behind the ballclub's winning momentum, which will come in handy for their six-game road trip in two separate three-game series. Some can't wait for them to come back to the Dodger Stadium to kick off their six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

"Dodgers getting hot. Have won 5 of their last 6 games."

"It’ll be fun to get out to the stadium when the Dodgers get back into town," another fan commented

"Way to end the week,series win," yet another fan commented

While the LAD bullpen fired on all cylinders in the series finale, one home run each by lead-off hitter Mookie Betts and 1B Freddie Freeman helped the LAD score three runs on Sunday afternoon, while the fourth came off the bat of Miguel Rojas.

Dodgers have some competitive series lined up ahead of them

The Dodgers will hit the road to take on the Pirates, and then will participate in one of the most anticipated series of the season at Yankee Stadium against the Bronx Bombers. After defeating the Rockies on Sunday, they are now 38-23 for the season and currently sit atop the NL West standings with 6.5 games ahead of second-place San Diego Padres.

When they come back to Dodger Stadium, they will be taking on the reigning World Series champions Texas Rangers. Following that series. they will be up against an in-form Royals, who are 36-25 this season and sit just four games behind the Guardians in the second spot in the AL Central standings.

