"Stop being cheap": Rangers fans shocked by team's counter offer to Adolis Garcia's $6,900,000 demand 

It came as a surprise to fans when the Texas Rangers couldn't match the asking price of Adolis Garcia, who was one of the postseason heroes in the club's first World Series title last season. Ahead of the MLB Arbitration Deadline, which was on Thursday, both parties couldn't meet each other's salary figures, prompting them to go to trial.

According to Mark Feinsand, Garcia filed for $6.9 million, but the Rangers countered back with $5 million, a staggering $1.9 million difference between their salary figures.

This led fans to be disappointed in not providing Garcia with the salary, even after the 2023 ALCS MVP contributed immensely to them lifting their first World Series:

"Stop being cheap rangers," one fan said.

"5 mil for adolis is so disrespectful arbitration needs to go," another fan quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

On Dec. 20, 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals traded Adolis Garcia to the Rangers for cash considerations. He still has three years left before he heads to free agency for the 2027 season. Fans will hope that the Rangers meet the salary requirements set by Garcia and can move forward happily.

They still have some time before the hearing takes place, and both parties will want to avoid that situation.

Adolis Garcia's 2023 postseason

In an epic seven-game ALCS series against the Houston Astros, Adolis Garcis was the hottest hitter for the Rangers. Except in Game 1, where he went hitless, his bat swung in to factor in many runs for the Rangers' scorecard. He contributed with RBI singles in the next three and homered a three-run home run in Game 5.

However, his best came when he hit a clutch grand slam in the ninth inning of Game 6 that forced Game 7. In the penultimate game of the series, he had four hits; two of them were home runs, and his last dinger sent the Rangers to 11-3, marking their way to the World Series. For his impressive hitting, he was crowned the ALCS MVP.

Even in Game 1 of the World Series, he continued to amaze the Globe Life Field, contributing with a walk-off homer in extra innings to seal a 6-5 victory. However, his journey was cut short after he suffered an oblique injury, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series.

The Texas Rangers still went on to lift their first World Series title against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Garcia's efforts were one of the reasons why they could do so.

