“Stop hating on Jazz Chisholm Jr.!” - Justin Verlander’s brother gives haters a reality check, praises Yankees 2B for game-changing impact on team

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has divided opinions since joining the American League East team via a trade from the Miami Marlins in July last year.While the two-time All-Star has often faced criticism for his on-field antics, most notably his altercations with umpires this season, Justin Verlander's brother Ben praised Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s impact on the team.The Yankees infielder completed 162 games with the Bronx Bombers ahead of the series opener against the Minnesota Twins and Ben Verlander urged people to put some respect on Chisholm's name.“Through Jazz Chisholm Jr’s first 162 games with the Yankees: 40 HR / 97 RBI / 99 R / .823 OPS / 48 SB Those are SUPERSTAR numbers Stop hating and put some respect on (Chisholm’s) name,” Ben wrote on X.The MLB analyst praised the energy the two-time All-Star brings to the franchise, calling the team &quot;boring&quot; in Chisholm's absence.“He’s a hell of a human by the way,” Verlander said. “I love the guy, love talking baseball with him. He’s awesome. He’s great for the sport. He’s playing in the biggest market in the world. He’s playing whatever position is asked of him… Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings energy to this team that they desperately needed.”Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes bold claim after Yankees' series win over Red SoxOne of the reasons for Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s criticism has been his outspoken personality. The Yankees infielder raised a few eyebrows after clinching the series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.&quot;We're the best team in the league,&quot; Chisholm said on the importance of the series win against the Red Sox. &quot;I feel like any team that thinks they're better than us, they should know when you step on the field that we're coming with relentlessness. We're coming to step on necks. We're not here to play around. We're going to do the job and get the job done.&quot;Chisholm Jr.'s statement surprised many, as the Yankees have been erratic in the second half of the season and are set to finish behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East division race.While the Yankees have been shaky, especially the bullpen, Chisholm is enjoying a career year with the franchise and is one home run away from his first 30/40 season.