"Stop losing to sh***y teams" "Terrible Holy F**k!" - Toronto Blue Jays fans furious following team's loss to Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays homestand proved to be rather disappointing to their fans as the team lost the final game of a three-game series to the Chicago Cubs.The Blue Jays pitching staff struggled tonight, allowing seven runs on 10 hits. After a 2-4 homestand against the Angels and Cubs, the Blue Jays' lead in the American League Wild Card is now two games over the Baltimore Orioles.

"RECAP" -@Blue Jays

Getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels followed by a loss to a struggling Cubs team is not exactly what you want down the stretch of the season.

PeterGriffin999 @Griffin999P @BlueJays Your team will miss the playoffs....you can't f*in beat the Angels/Cubs???? Are you that shit??? @BlueJays Your team will miss the playoffs....you can't f*in beat the Angels/Cubs???? Are you that shit???

Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White struggled tonight, going 4.2 innings, allowing 6 earned runs. White's ERA is now at 4.67.

Some fans are blaming the umpires for the loss.

Overall, an extremely disappointing loss for the Toronto Blue Jays at home. Having all the talent that the Blue Jays have and not showing up against two bottom feeders in the MLB is concerning.

08/31/2022: Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Highlights

Closer Rowan Wick celebrates closing out a win for the Chicago Cubs. August 31st, 2022, Toronto, Canada.

The Cubs got the scoring going early as outfielder Ian Happ delivered an RBI single to give the team a 1-0 lead.

"@ihapp_1 puts the Cubs on the board in the first!" - Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs stole a run in the second inning after Alfonso Rivas got into a pickle between first and second base, allowing Yan Gomes to score.

"The Cubs steal a run!" - Marquee Sports Network

Then, in the third inning, Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner drove in two runs with a double to make it 4-0. This was his 19th double of the season.

"2 clutch. @nico_hoerner" - Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs got out to a 5-0 lead before Cavan Biggio put the Blue Jays on the board with a two-run home run. This was Biggio's fourth home run of the season.

"A B.I.G. blast" -@BlueJays

The Cubs held onto a 6-2 lead before Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to one run.

"No Cap'n, @alejandro_kirk CRUSHES" -@BlueJays

The comeback appeared to be on, but the Blue Jays offense could do no more, losing 7-5. The Toronto Blue Jays will look to move on from a disappointing homestand by traveling to Pittsburgh for a weekend series against the Pirates.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif