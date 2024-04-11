"Stop trying to control everyone"; "Weak call Boone" - Fans react as Yankees limit Alex Verdugo to wearing one chain per game

Newly-minted New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo has a reputation around the league for carrying swag to the game of baseball. The 27-year-old is known for his flair and eccentricity sporting multiple chains around his neck during his time with the Boston Red Sox.

With that information in hand, there was a visible change about Verdugo regarding his get up. The outfielder is now just sporting one chain on his. This was mentioned by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone in an interview with the Associated Press. The skipper implemented a "one-chain policy" on Verdugo, limiting him to one bling worn every game.

"Alex Verdugo has been limited to wearing one chain per game by Yankees manager Aaron Boone 😩 (per AP)" - @mlb.fits and @theyankeereport

The move drew mixed reactions from the Yankee faithful with some fans coming to the defense of their new fielder.

"Stop trying to control everyone," one fan said.

"Weak call Boone," a fan pointed out.

"Free Verdugo and his chains," a fan exclaimed.

While some fans were on the fence about Boone's rule change, others understood it as the Yankees have a strict grooming policy that has been implemented since 1976.

"Grow up you don’t need jewelry while playing a sport. Pathetic mindset," a fan affirmed.

"Good! Still looking sharp," one fan exclaimed.

"Chains were weighing him down I fear," a fan voiced out.

After spending more than half a decade in the MLB sporting a bearded and chained look, getting used to Alex Verdugo's clean-shaven and minimal jewelry in-game will certainly take time.

Yankees fall to Marlins

In a surprising turn of events, the Bronx Bombers fell 5-2 to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The game mainly came down to the starters as Marcus Stroman struggled on the mound.

After a spotless start against the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman gave up four earned runs to the Miami Marlins in the third inning alone. New York tried to come back through former Marlins MVP Giancarlo Stanton and newly-acquired star Juan Soto.

However, their comeback effort bore no fruit as the team gave up one more run in the top of the ninth after Anthony Volpe's error. It was the last run scored in the contest.

