"Stro gotta deal" - Yankees fans hopeful as Marcus Stroman looks to prove his mettle in second spring training start

Pitcher Marcus Stroman became one of the biggest stories of the offseason last November. Despite being under contract to the Cubs for another season, the Gold Glover decided to opt out of the final season of his $71 million contract.

After spending about two months in free agency, Stroman finally came to terms with the New York Yankees. A native of Long Island, Stroman's two-year commitment will net him $37 million, with an additional $18 million available if he throws more than 140 innings pitched in 2025.

On Mar. 2, the Yankees announced that Stroman would be making his second start of the spring. With the team set to play the Baltimore Orioles, a divisional foe, fans are looking forward to seeing Stro back in action. Action will get underway from the O's spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

"Saturday in Sarasota" - New York Yankees

Most of the commenting fans were hopeful for Stroman's second start with his new team. In his first start of the spring, coming against the Philadelphia Phillies on February 25, the 32-year-old surrendered a pair of runs in just 2.1 innings as his team fell 4-0.

Although his maiden showing was not his strongest, Yankees fans still have plenty of reason to be hopeful. As a member of the Chicago Cubs last season, Marcus Stroman went 10-9, pitching to a 3.95 ERA across 136 innings of work, winning his second career All-Star designation.

While much of the commentary was pumping up Stroman, some comments took aim at Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees. Some criticized the skipper for what they perceive to be a lack of lineup consistency this season. Boone bore the brunt of fans discontent last season, when the team narrowly avoided a last palce finish in the AL East.

Marcus Stroman aims to find a new pitching home in the Bronx

Despite a pair of All-Star nods and a Gold Glove, Marcus Stroman has struggled to find a long-term team since making his MLB debut in 2014. From the Mets, to the Jays, Cubs, and now Yankees, Stroman is a pitcher looking for a home.

Known for his cocky attitude and theatrical approach, there is no doubting that Yankees fans will identify with Stro. However, as many have learned before, only those who perform can reap the benefits of fan approval in the Big Apple.

