"Strong ‘Planet Earth’ vibes" "This is a good start to a dandruff commercial" - MLB Twitter left in splits after Minnesota Twins request bizarre mid-game hair check on Cleveland Guardians RHP James Karinchak

In one of the strangest stories of the season, Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak was forced to undergo a hair check mid-game against the Minnesota Twins.

As unbelievable as that may sound, Twins manager Rocci Baldelli requested that match officials check Karinchak’s hair during his team's 7-6 loss to Cleveland. The right-hander kept touching his hair before every pitch, which was the reason for Baldelli’s suspicion.

Home plate umpire Ted Barnett went on to check Karinchak’s hair, and what ensued was a comedy fraught with controversy.

Michael Schlact @michael_schlact Try explaining this to people who don’t watch baseball in 2022. Try explaining this to people who don’t watch baseball in 2022. https://t.co/Kf4f4P8Cz0

"Try explaining this to people who don't watch baseball in 2022." - Michael Schlact

Terence Wiggins @TheBlackNerd @michael_schlact @BennyGesserit If you pet the players during a game, it relieves stress and allows them to play better @michael_schlact @BennyGesserit If you pet the players during a game, it relieves stress and allows them to play better

elizabeth @BennyGesserit @TheBlackNerd THIS IS NOT CUTE, UMPIRES ONLY DO THIS WHEN THEY'RE DEPRESSED @TheBlackNerd THIS IS NOT CUTE, UMPIRES ONLY DO THIS WHEN THEY'RE DEPRESSED

Without a doubt, the MLB needs to find better ways to run a hair check, one that doesn’t involve umpires running their bare fingers through players' hair. For now, fans are focused on the funny side.

Ernesto Cedillo @ernyc3777 @michael_schlact Ahhh. The long standing baseball tradition of MLB employees petting the players before the start of the game and checking them for ticks, lice, and scabees. @michael_schlact Ahhh. The long standing baseball tradition of MLB employees petting the players before the start of the game and checking them for ticks, lice, and scabees.

Ump: “Yea you’re right. It is soft. @michael_schlact Catcher: “He’s been using a new conditioner and I told him it might be the softest, luxurious hair in the league.”Ump: “Yea you’re right. It is soft. @michael_schlact Catcher: “He’s been using a new conditioner and I told him it might be the softest, luxurious hair in the league.”Ump: “Yea you’re right. It is soft.

Nature documentaries, anyone? Brought to you by Major League Baseball.

Randy's Dead Bird @RandysDeadBird @michael_schlact "The elder silverback grooms the youngers, to ensure to fleas and ticks do not affect their pack." @michael_schlact "The elder silverback grooms the youngers, to ensure to fleas and ticks do not affect their pack."

Karinchak has enjoyed a fantastic 2022 season. He has a 1.63 ERA after conceding a couple of runs during his team;s 7-6 win.

As per Guardians beat reporter Zach Meisel, Karinchak said the following about the hair fiasco after the game:

“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating, but I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin. So, come check.”

The Guardians were far from happy about the incident, and we can understand why.

Cleveland Guardians contact MLB to seek clarification on hair check drama

The Cleveland Guardians have contacted MLB in reference to the hair check incident, according to Guardians beat writer Paul Hoynes.

The hair check itself wasn't the problem, but the timing of it certainly was. The Guardians believed that the check should have happened between at-bats, not during.

paul hoynes @hoynsie Guardians have contacted MLB over the noogie James Karinchak received from plate umpire Ted Barrett Friday night. Biggest beef is they say it shouldn't have happened during Luis Arraez's at bat, but between at-bats. Guardians have contacted MLB over the noogie James Karinchak received from plate umpire Ted Barrett Friday night. Biggest beef is they say it shouldn't have happened during Luis Arraez's at bat, but between at-bats.

"Guardians have contacted MLB over the noogie James Karinchak received from plate umpire Ted Barrett Friday night. Biggest beef is they say it shouldn't have happened during Luis Arraez's at bat, but between at-bats." - Paul Hoynes

The Cleveland Guardians' frustration is thoroughly understandable. Such accusations without any foundation are downright insulting. The check confirmed that Karinchak had nothing suspicious going on after all, which made Twins manager Rocco Baldelli look really stupid.

The Guardians dugout were far from pleased as the drama unfolded. Manager Terry Francona was visibly upset after Baldelli’s bizarre request.

The MLB committee is expected to review the incident, but we don’t know yet if anything of substance will come out of it.

