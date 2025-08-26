“Stupidest team in entire American League” - MLB analysts goes off on “inept” Yankees blowing series against Red Sox amidst postseason rush

The New York Yankees hosted American League East rivals the Boston Red Sox over the weekend amid an intense race for an AL Wild Card spot between the two teams.

The Yankees, who were on a five-game winning streak heading into the series, lost three consecutive games against the Red Sox before winning the series finale to avoid the sweep.

MLB analysts Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub's “Felger & Mazz” discussed the Yankees' 3-1 thrashing at home at the hands of their fierce rivals. While the analysts criticized Boston for dropping the finale which cut their lead over the Yankees to 0.5 games, they didn't pull any punches on the Yankees' series loss.

"The Yanks don't know how to play, It's crazy," Felger said (6:00 onwards).

"Oh, they're completely idiotic, they make the Red Sox look like geniuses," Massarotti joined in.

Massarotti said the four-game series over the weekend was for two competitions, labelling the Yankees "the stupidest team in the American League." He said:

"There were really two competitions going on this weekend, one was for the Wild Card spot in the American League, the other was for the title of stupidest team, maybe in the entire American League. Yankees won by a landslide, not even close, complete total stupidity. watch him play or not, played inept, and look. They are completely inept and the Red Sox took advantage of it."

MLB analyst speculates about Alex Cora's job if the roles were reversed against the Yankees

Tony Massarotti claimed if Boston had lost three out of four against the Yankees at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora's job would have been on the line.

"If that were in Boston, if that was the Red Sox and that series were played here and they lost three out of four, we'd be calling for the manager's end today.

While the MLB analyst praised the Red Sox pitching staff to keep the Yankees bats quiet for three of the four games in the Bronx, he said it wasn't hard to stop the Yankees. He said (7:00 onwards).

"The Red Sox did pitch well, but really all you gotta do is keep the ball out of right field at Yankee Stadium, that's really it. If you do that, you're gonna beat them because they're stupid, the Yankees are freaking stupid."

The Yankees made it two wins in two after beating the Washington Nationals on Monday while the Red Sox held onto their 0.5 game lead after a come from behind win over the Baltimore Orioles.

