Albert Pujols not only returned to the St. Louis Cardinals to finish his career, but was also named the 2022 National League Comeback Player of the Year.

The beloved slugger ran it back with the club that he established his name with and along the way, picked up plenty of records and awards in the process.

MLB @MLB A magical farewell season in his return to St. Louis.



The three-time MVP had a revival season of sorts during his farewell tour, posting a .270/.345/.895 slash line with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs. The 42-year-old also became just the fourth member of the 700 home run club alongside Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.

He accomplished the feat by hitting two home runs against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, back in September.

Pujols is generally loved across the league due to his fun approach towards the game. With the 2022 season being his last playing year, MLB fans sent their congratulations to the veteran slugger not only for his award, but also for a stellar career.

"Such an inspiration and amazing player to watch" - @ trevor_norris_25

"One last award for a career headed to Cooperstown" - @ Bubba Elofskey

With his career wrapped up, the next stop for the legendary slugger will surely be at Cooperstown.

Albert Pujols awarded with Stan Musial Award

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two

Albert Pujols continues to rake in awards even after calling it quits on his playing career. The Dominican legend was recently awarded the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.

The award, being named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, hit Pujols especially differently.

“He would walk into that clubhouse with a big smile. Forget about what he did on the field. What he did off the field, and the legacy he left behind, we still celebrate it today.” - Pujols upon accepting the Stan Musial Award at the Stifel in St. Louis.

The award wasn't the only one in Pujols' accolade-laden trophy cabinet. However, with this one being the fruit of sportsmanship and named in honor of another Cardinals legend, the slugger stated that it just had more meaning in it.

