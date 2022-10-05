MLB fans amazed by Albert Pujols' incredible performance in the final act of his Hall of Fame career: "Going out on top. Love it!", "Honorary all star first half and actual all star second half"

MLB legend Albert Pujols has left baseball fans in awe. As the final season of his career winds to an end, Pujols has proved once again why he is one of the greatest hitters of all time. Since the All-Star Break, he has been one of the hottest batters at the plate, leaving fans begging for him to second-guess his retirement.

Covers @Covers



The Machine staying red hot heading into the postseason Starting a petition for Albert Pujols to keep playing in 2023

"Starting a petition for Albert Pujols to keep playing in 2023. The Machine staying red hot heading into the postseason" - Covers

Since the All-Star Break, Pujols has turned back the clock. The 42-year-old slugger has hit .321 with 18 HRs and an 1.104 OPS since the All-Star Break. His 24 home runs this season are the most he has hit since 2016, with his .269 batting average being his highest since 2014.

nick moustakas @nickymoustakass

"Honorary all star first half and actual all star second half" - Nick Moustakas

One could not have scripted a better 2nd half of his final season than the one he produced for himself. Not only did Albert help the St. Louis Cardinals secure a playoff spot, but he crossed off historic milestones along the way. He cemented his place in 4th for all-time career home runs, as well as passing Babe Ruth for the 2nd-most RBIs in history.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



He hits home run No. 703 AND passes Babe Ruth for the 2nd-most RBI in MLB history

"He hits home run No. 703 AND passes Babe Ruth for the 2nd-most RBI in MLB history." - B/R Walk-Off

Albert Pujols, destined for greatness

In his first season in the major leagues, Pujols was already dominating MLB pitchers. The phenom would finish his rookie season with an incredible .329 batting average, while mashing 37 home runs and 130 RBIs. It was clear from the outset that he was a different breed of baseball player.

4/9/2001: Albert Pujols homers in his first regular season home at-bat with the Cardinals.



10/2/2022: Albert Pujols homers in his last regular season home at-bat with the Cardinals.



Full circle. 🤯

"4/9/2001: Albert Pujols homers in his first regular season home at-bat with the Cardinals. 10/2/2022: Albert Pujols homers in his last regular season home at-bat with the Cardinals. Full circle." - MLB

He would go on to hit 40 or more homers 7 times on his way to 3 MVP awards, 11 All-Star appearances, and 2 Gold Gloves. While his production has dipped in recent years, this extraordinary second-half has reminded baseball fans of why we love this game and why we love La Máquina.

"Going out on top. Love it!" - Claude V.

