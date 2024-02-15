'Sucker' singer Joe Jonas pours heartfelt love onto Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens in Valentine's Day celebration post

MLB's celebrity couple, actress Vanessa Hudgens and Seattle Mariners outfielder Cole Tucker, went on a full-on display of affection on Valentine's Day. In an Instagram post by the former Disney star, the couple shared a sweet pose, as Hudgens posted a heartwarming quote for her husband, Cole Tucker.

"I am yours and you are mine. Forever my valentine.🥰," Hudgens captioned her post.

The Valentine's Day vibes were so overwhelming that it garnered the attention of another fellow former Disney star—this time in the form of Jonas Brothers' frontman Joe Jonas.

"😍😍😍," Jonas commented.

Joe Jonas comments on Vanessa Hudgens' post

It can be recalled that Joe Jonas was present during the heyday of Disney Channel teenage musical movies along with Hudgens. Jonas starred in the two "Camp Rock" movies, while Hudgens, Cole Tucker's wife, was the protagonist in the hit "High School Musical Series" alongside Zac Efron.

This might perhaps be the connection between the two former TV musical stars, and it's awesome to see their support for each other.

Vanessa Hudgens’ husband Cole Tucker finds new home

After spending time last season between the main squad and the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, Cole Tucker, husband of Vanessa Hudgens, has found himself a new home in Seattle.

The middle infielder and outfielder signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners organization on Jan. 28. Tucker appeared in five games for the Rockies’ major league team and finished the 2023 season with four hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk across 10 plate appearances.

Before his stint in the Mile High City, Tucker spent the first four years of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise—the same team that drafted him 24th overall in the 2014 MLB draft.

It is still unclear in which tier of the Mariners organization Tucker will play, but he has received an invite to this year’s Spring Training.

