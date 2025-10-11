“Suddenly feel a Bieber fever” - Wyatt Teller’s wife Carly gushes over Shane Bieber’s wife Kara’s gameday fit as MLB wives chime in

The Toronto Blue Jays moved on to the American League Championship Series by beating the New York Yankees. They will be headed back to their home to host the first game of the matchup as they hold the AL home-field advantage as the #1 seed.

Excited to be going back to Canada is Shane Bieber's wife, Kara. She posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram showcasing the iconic Yankee Stadium from Games 3 and 4 of the American League Division Series, with the final snap being that of her car's navigation system, which gave her directions for Rogers Centre, along with the tag 'Blue Jays way, Toronto'.

Kara wore a Blue Jay colors-themed sweater on a white shirt with the initials 'SB' etched on it over dark blue jeans on Tuesday. The following day, when Toronto clinched the series, Kara doubled down on the denim attire, wearing a jacket over relaxed-fit jeans.

Her fits from the games at Yankee Stadium saw her receive appreciation from former American football player Wyatt Teller's wife, Carly. She likened Kara to pop star Justin Bieber, having a similar presence.

"I suddenly feel a Bieber fever coming on," Carly wrote.

Fellow Blue Jays players' wives also filled the comments section, praising her looks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, John Means' wife, Caroline, George Springer’s wife, Charlise, commented, as did Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan.

Instagram comments on Kara Bieber's post (Source: Instagram @karamaxinebieber)

It has been an eventful year for Kara and Shane. The couple, who got married in 2023, welcomed their son, Kav, in March of this year. Back then, the pitcher was still part of the Cleveland Guardians' setup. He was traded to the Blue Jays ahead of the deadline, while still in rehab recovering from a Tommy John surgery.

Kara Maxine Bieber celebrates Blue Jays' 'W'

Apart from being an MLB wife, Kara is a social media influencer with over 17.7 followers. To keep her engagement with her fans, she featured a QnA on her stories asking fans about their wins from the week. After someone replied with the Blue Jays' win, she agreed writing:

"As it should be".

Kara Bieber's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @karamaxinebieber)

Blue Jays will face the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, with Shane Bieber expected to be one of the starters for the club in the seven-game series.

