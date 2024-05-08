'Summertime Sadness' singer Lana Del Rey to grace Fenway Park in debut U.S. stadium performance

For the first time, Lana Del Rey will perform at a United States stadium concert, and that too at Fenway Park. She routinely plays at festivals and music venues, usually selling them out and attracting large crowds. The first time she's moving up to the next step of tour venues will be at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Since this is not a full tour, the Boston crowd will be treated to something unique. She toured music venues last year for her Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard? album, but this is a one-off performance.

Lana Del Rey will play a concert at Fenway Park

Fenway Park, home to some of the most iconic moments in MLB history, can seat nearly 38,000 fans. The seats will likely be pretty filled when the Summertime Sadness and Born to Die singer comes to town.

Del Rey is working on a country album, which will be a genre switch. This stadium show might spur her to try and go for bigger venues when she does decide to do a full tour next.

Tickets for the Fenway one-night-only show went on sale early Wednesday morning. The general on-sale will begin Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. EST. The artist coming off some major performances at Coachella will now bless some Red Sox fans and Boston locals with what is sure to be an epic show.

The show is to be held on June 20. No opening acts have been confirmed as of this writing, but the show will likely have one or two openers for listeners to enjoy.

Lana Del Rey went to 2017 World Series

The 2017 World Series is an important one for what transpired. The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in an epic duel. It was later revealed that the Astros had been cheating that year.

Lana Del Rey was at one of the games. On October 31, 2017, the Dodgers faced elimination but won 3-1 with the help of a massive crowd at Dodger Stadium. Del Rey was there to witness it. She is originally from Manhattan, New York, but lives in California.

