“Sunday things” - Kike Hernandez’s wife, Mariana, shares memorable vacation day with daughter Penelope amid grim injury update

While Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kike Hernandez isn't having a good time recovering from elbow inflammation, he had a good weekend, spending quality time with his wife, Mariana Vicente, and daughter, Penelope.

Hernandez, who has been sidelined since early July, took his daughter to Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday. The first story shows the family walking hand-in-hand toward the Universal Studios archway. Mariana captioned the outing:

"Sunday Things"

In the photos, Mariana, Kike and Penelope are seen posing with iconic characters like Princess Peach and Poppy from Trolls.

Mariana glowed in casual comfort, while Penelope, dressed adorably in a pink dress with a floral crown, stood between her parents. Meanwhile, the Dodgers star was in an all-black outfit with shorts on.

Mariana's Instagram story via @marianavicente

What's the grim injury update on Kike Hernandez?

Kike Hernandez has been on the injured list since July 7, 2025 (retroactive to July 6), due to left elbow inflammation. Hernandez initially started struggling with elbow discomfort in late May, but he continued to play through it without informing anyone. As a result, his injury only worsened.

On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a grim update on the utilityman, describing his condition as an "holding pattern," while also saying that the recovery has been longer than expected.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya LINK Kiké Hernández has been playing catch, but there's no timeline for his return. Dave Roberts said he was in a "holding pattern." Is it lasting longer than expected? "Absolutely. Yes."

As far as his recovery status is concerned, Hernandez is performing catch throws, but still isn’t engaging in any baseball activities.

According to Dodger Blue, the utilityman has undergone a pair of nonsurgical procedures to relieve elbow pain. The Dodgers are still expecting him to return this season, but there's no firm ETA. Hernandez himself doesn't know when he will be back. MLB journalist Fredo Cervantes posted this update earlier:

"Kike Hernandez is currently not participating in baseball activities, which raises concerns since he will need time to ramp up and prepare for playing with the club, Dave Roberts said: “I don't know the timeline. I don't think Kike knows the timeline.”

While he's enjoying his time with family off the field, Hernandez hopes to get back on the playing field soon.

