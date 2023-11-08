With hopes of making it to MLB, Korean slugger Jung Hoo Lee hired superstar agent Scott Boras in January. Boras is, without a doubt, the biggest agent in baseball, and Lee is in great hands. The big-time free agent is ready for the KBO MVP to dazzle MLB fans.

Boras spoke to reporters about the interest level of Lee, stating half the teams in the league have already expressed interest. He believes his bat-to-ball skills will translate nicely, and whoever signs Lee is getting a difference-maker.

"Jung Hoo [Lee] is going to bring K-pop to MLB," Scott Boras stated.

Hoo Lee is one of the best bats on the open market. He is 25 years old and has become an All-Star in the KBO. Since entering the league as an 18-year-old, he has hit .340/.407/.491.

His ability at the plate is off the chart. He can pitchers when they miss their spots, but he has no problems expanding his zone and getting on base. He is a great bad ball hitter.

Scott Boras knew Jung Hoo Lee had baseball in his blood

Before the 2022 season, Jung Hoo Lee was not known to have much power. It changed during the 2022 season when he launched a career-high 23 home runs with ten triples.

He has shown people like Scott Boras that he has untapped potential.

Defensively, Lee is regarded as an above-average defensive center fielder. So not only can he get it done at the plate, but he possesses a great glove, too.

He can thank his great defensive ability to his father, Jong Beom Lee, a legendary KBO shortstop. Jong even played a few seasons in Japan's Nippon League.

Two teams already tied to Lee are the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers. However, the free-agent season has just started, and plenty more teams will begin to target him.

Whoever lands Lee is getting a young and experienced player who can change the game on both sides of the field.