Superstar free agent Aaron Judge, who is happily married to his high school sweetheart Samantha Bracksieck, revealed that he had already forecast his wedding to her during his senior year.

As reported by TIME, Judge, who has played with the New York Yankees, said:

“I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants.I was like, that’d better not get out.”

Samantha and Judge have been successful in keeping their relationship out of the spotlight and off social media. From attending the same high school to marrying in idyllic Hawaii, they’ve had a beautiful relationship so far.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college https://t.co/dCygwTzQF4

On December 11, 2021, the couple got married. The wedding was held at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii. Pictures of the couple kissing in their wedding attire went viral.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is a married man!



Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha Aaron Judge is a married man!Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha https://t.co/ZQPnCg1FIk

Judge made his MLB debut in 2016.

Aaron Judge signed a $360 mn contract with the Yankees

Though Judge said ten years ago that he would play for the San Francisco Giants, he agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees on Wednesday morning. According to ESPN, the Giants and San Diego Padres were late to the auction, but Judge chose to become a Yankee for life.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee. Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee.

According to MLB analyst Tom Verducci, Judge might become only the second player over the age of 37 who weighs more than 270 pounds and hits a home run. Of course, this presupposes that Judge will still be competing at that weight when he is 37. Given his stature, that is possible.

Anthony Castrovince @castrovince



The other was Bartolo Colon. Incredible note from Tom Verducci on @MLBNetwork : Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season. He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher.The other was Bartolo Colon. Incredible note from Tom Verducci on @MLBNetwork: Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season. He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher.The other was Bartolo Colon.

The unexpected aspect of this record is who he will be joining in the record books. The pitcher is none other than Bartolo Colon. Colon only hit one home run in his 21-year MLB career. The home run was incredibly electrifying, and it was one of the best moments in baseball history.

