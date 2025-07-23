  • home icon
Surprising baseball history of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught in the middle of Coldplay concert controversy

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jul 23, 2025 16:34 GMT
Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron made headlines when he was caught getting intimate with Astronomer's Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, in a kiss cam footage during a Coldplay concert. Since the footage went viral on social media, many people have been searching for more information about Byron.

While a lot about Byron's life has come to light since the incident took center stage, not many are aware that the ex-CEO has a close connection with baseball. Even though Byron might not have an active connection with the sport, he once was an avid player.

In 1994 and 1996, Byron was a pitcher for Providence College's baseball team. Byron, who earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Providence College, also played for the Clarksville Coyotes, an independent baseball league professional team, in 1997, following his graduation.

Byron also has a collectible card to his name, which came out when he was part of the Coyotes. The collectible card in question features Byron's personal details and also has a summary about him, which mentions he retired 14 in a row, once a Coyotes record.

Popular MLB announcer joked about Andy Byron's Coldplay concert controversy during a game

A popular MLB announcer joked about the controversial clip from Coldplay's concert, involving Andy Byron, during a live game.

On July 18th, the Detroit Tigers played a game against the Texas Rangers. During this game, Rangers' pitcher Chris Martin came to the mound. As Martin made his way to the mound, Jason Bennett joked by referencing Martin to Coldplay's Chris Martin. He said:

“CEO’s beware, Chris Martin is here… out of the Rangers bullpen.”

Jason Benetti is not the only person who has made fun of Andy Byron's Coldplay controversy. Philadelphia Phillies' mascot Phantic re-created the incident during a game, and the Seattle Mariners' official X (formerly Twitter) handle mocked the incident too.

