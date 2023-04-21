When Max Scherzer inked a three-year deal worth some $129 million with the New York Mets last season, fans of the team knew they had acquired someone who is no stranger to competition.

However, Scherzer's 2023 season took an ill-fated turn on April 19. During the third inning, the umpiring crew checked the 38-year-old's hands for foreign substances, a common practice throughout the MLB.

Upon inspection, umpire Phil Cuzzy determined that Scherzer's hands were the "stickiest (he has) ever seen." After an ejection, Max Scherzer was handed a harsh 10-game suspension.

At the time of his suspension, Scherzer had a record of 2-1 to accompany his 3.72 ERA. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner, claiming the award as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2013, and again in 2016 and 2017 while pitching for the Washington Nationals.

Despite the harsh ban handed down to him, Scherzer continues to maintain his innocence. In a recent piece for Audacity, the left-hander described his thoughts on the whole ordeal:

“I still don’t understand how I’m deemed to be cheating with that going on."

According to MLB rules, rosin is the only substance that pitchers are allowed to use to improve grip and delivery. Other substances, such as pine tar, are strictly forbidden and can lead to suspensions similar in length to the one that Scherzer received.

Scherzer was adamant that the only thing he was using was a combination of rosin and sweat. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star also claimed that washing his hands with rubbing alcohol was what created the sticky consistency.

It has been claimed that despite the discovery last Wednesday, Scherzer's spin rate has been highly consistent, lending another level of credence to his protests.

Max Scherzer's case serves as a warning to pitchers everywhere

Whether or not Scherzer has a case is secondary, as the suspension has already been passed down. Although the former Cy Young winner may well have been within the rules, the MLB cannot afford to entertain a policy of ambiguity when it comes to foreign substances. Whether it be performance-enhancing drugs or foreign pitching substances, a standard of zero tolerance has to be upheld.

