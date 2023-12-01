Swaying Shohei Ohtani: Lifelong Giants fan surrenders naming rights of 'Ike's Love & Sandwiches' to lure Japanese superstar

It has been a long time since baseball saw a free agent that commands the interest that Shohei Ohtani does. Expected to ink a deal with a value of $500 to $750 million, to say that all eyes are on the 2023 AL MVP would be an understatement.

With the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings set to kick off this weekend, general managers from around the league will undoubtedly be testing the waters with regard to Ohtani. However, some fans have decided to take matters into their own hands when it comes to attracting the two-way superstar.

Ike Shehadah owns and operates "Ike's Love Sandwiches," a popular lunch spot in San Francisco. A lifelong Giants fan, Shehadah has extended a rather unorthodox but still rather tempting offer to Shohei Ohtani if he signs in the Bay.

In a video posted to Shehadah's Instagram page, the restauranteur has extended the offer of a lifetime to the former Los Angeles Angels star. According to Shehadah, a deal that lands Ohtani with the Giants will see the 29-year-old Japanese star inherit unlimited food from Ike's shop. Moreover, he even went so far as to suggest renaming the joint "Shohei's Love Sandwiches."

Committed to seeing that Ohtani becomes a member of the San Francisco Giants, Shehadah has also shared that he wants to establish a menu item in Shohei Ohtani's honor if he comes to the team. However, it is not yet certain what Ohtani's signature sandwich will comprise.

Although he missed the final month of the season on account of injury, Ohtani still managed to lead the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases. More still, "Shotime" posted a 10-5 record alongside a 3.14 ERA to win his second career MVP Award.

It will take more than sandwiches to attract Shohei Ohtani

Although Ohtani is likely flattered at Shehadah's overtures, the truth remains that several larger factors will be at play in his decision. Although he previously indicated an affinity for West Coast teams, many reports suggest that a winning ballclub will top Ohtani's priority list.

With deep-pocketed teams like the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly interested, the competition to ink Shohei Ohtani will be fierce. If the Giants can offer serious cash, the two-way phenom will take Ike Shehadah up on his enthralling offer.

