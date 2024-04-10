"Sweep them tomorrow" - Yankees fans ecstatic as team clinches their 10th victory, securing fourth consecutive series win 

The New York Yankees continued their hot start after winning the second game in their three-game home series against the Miami Marlins. The Yankees won 3-2 in Tuesday's game at Yankee Stadium. They improved to 10-2 for the season, which is the best record in the majors.

The Yankees started the season by sweeping the Houston Astros on the road, followed by winning two out of three games in series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Toronto Blue Jays.

This elated their fans, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions.

"BEST TEAM IN BASEBALL," another fan quipped.

Some fans pointed out performances in the winning effort and also mentioned that it shouldn't have to be that close:

"Mmm I will take the win But too close for me! Torres 0-5🧐🧐🤨🤨Goooo Yankssss," a fan wrote.

"Love the W. But you played down to the competition tonight, fix that," a fan posted.

New York Yankees beat Miami Marlins in a close game

The Yankees blew out Miami Marlins 7-0 on Monday. However, it took a stellar pitching effort from Carlos Rodon to edge out a 3-2 win the following night.

Rodon pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Interestingly, both Marlins runs were scored on errors in the seventh innings when Ian Hamilton was on the mound. Clay Holmes pitched a clean inning in the ninth to earn the save.

On offense, Gleyber Torres had another hitless outing, going 0-5. Juan Soto (1-4, one walk and one RBI) and Aaron Judge (1-1, three walks) continued their grind at the plate. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo contributed with two hits.

However, it was Alex Verdugo's home run that turned out to be the difference between the two teams.

The series will continue on Wednesday as both teams lock horns in their third and final game for the series. Marcus Stroman will call the action from the mound for the Yankees, while Ryan Weathers will start for the Marlins.

The Yankees travel to Cleveland next weekend to face the Guardians in another three-game series, with the first game scheduled for Friday.

