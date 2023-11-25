'Sweet Magnolias' star JoAnna Swisher's holiday gift guide ensures personalized picks for everyone

JoAnna García Swisher, wife of Nick Swisher and the actress from the Netflix show 'Sweet Magnolias,' has curated a perfect holiday gift guide for her fans and followers. She curated a list of presents in order for girls, boys, ladies, men, best friends, and wine lovers for the upcoming festivities.

Swisher shared her complete guide on Instagram stories and her blog page.

In a recent Instagram post, Swisher showcased a video featuring glimpses of the items she gifted to her daughters, Emerson and Sailor, as well as her husband, Nick Swisher. These gifts were also highlighted in her gifting guide blog.

In the video, JoAnna Swisher is seen carefully selecting and presenting perfect gifts for her daughters. She took special care of her elder daughter Emerson by gifting her a clip set to manage her hair.

She chose a pair of Arizona Genuine shearling slide sandals for her younger daughter. As for Nick Swisher, JoAnna gifted him performance joggers, a water bottle ice tray, and, notably, a personal pizza oven.

Right after JoAnna posted the video, people started commenting on their favorite items from her gift guide.

Nick and JoAnna Swisher's relationship

After divorcing her ex-fiancé Trace Ayala in 2009, JoAnna Swisher met Nick Swisher. They both exchanged vows a year later.

Nick Swisher, a first baseman and outfielder, made his major league debut in 2005 while playing for the Oakland A's. He was moved to the Chicago White Sox three years later, and they then traded him to the New York Yankees the following season.

In December 2010, JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher married at Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

