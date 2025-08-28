  • home icon
  "Swifties are going to smoke me" - Reds' Gavin Lux sparks debate with bold take on Travis Kelce's engagement with Taylor Swift vs. Super Bowl ring

“Swifties are going to smoke me” - Reds’ Gavin Lux sparks debate with bold take on Travis Kelce’s engagement with Taylor Swift vs. Super Bowl ring

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 28, 2025 04:20 GMT
Reds&rsquo; Gavin Lux sparks debate with bold take on Travis Kelce&rsquo;s engagement with Taylor Swift vs. Super Bowl ring
Reds’ Gavin Lux sparks debate with bold take on Travis Kelce’s engagement with Taylor Swift vs. Super Bowl ring

Gavin Lux picked winning a Super Bowl as a bigger deal for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce than getting engaged to global popstar Taylor Swift. On Tuesday, the couple announced their engagement publicly after Kelce popped the question in his home garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

During his appearance on former Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts' "On Base" podcast, the Cincinnati Reds star settled for winning the Super Bowl ring while playfully acknowledging that he may have hurt the feelings of his wife Molly and other "Swifties."

"Um, if I say I’m off base, Molly’s going to kill me," Lux said (0:50). Okay. So, um, but winning a world championship or a Super Bowl, you know, with your boys, I feel like is … alright. I mean, it can’t get much bigger.
"I’m going to go off base because I still think winning a world championship is, is… but God, the Swifties are probably going to smoke me. But I mean, it is what it is. I’m going to go off base, though, with all due respect to Taylor."
Guardians take sarcastic jab while congratulating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on engagement

The sports world went into a frenzy after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged on Tuesday. They shared a beautifully choreographed Instagram post with the following caption:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Incidentally, the post overshadowed MLB's next year's schedule details. After their engagement news, the Cleveland Guardians posted a sarcastic jab while congratulating the couple.

"Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. No one cares that next year's schedule is out."
The Guardians were not the only team to have posted about the engagement news. It was a good opportunity for the Blue Jays to post a throwback photo where the stars revealed their guilty pleasures.

"We heard Taylor Swift is trending. Seems like a good time to bring this back," they wrote on X.

It remains to be seen if Swift and Kelce attend an MLB game in the near future.

