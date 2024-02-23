"Swing lookin’ smooth" - Cubs fans ecstatic as Christopher Morel launches Chicago's first Spring Training home run

Typically, it takes some time for hitters to get their swing back, but do not tell that to Chicago Cubs slugger Christopher Morel. He opened up Spring Training with an absolute blast.

Morel stepped up to the plate against the White Sox on Friday with no outs and a runner on first base. After working the count 3-0, he waited for his pitch and did not miss.

This is a great sign of things to come. Morel has spent two seasons in Chicago and is quickly growing into someone the team can count on. Last season, he hit .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs, all career highs.

While he was used primarily as the club's DH, he saw plenty of action in the field. He played all three outfield positions alongside second base, third base, and shortstop.

Fans could not be happier with how good Christopher Morel looks so early into the new year. They are expecting a big season from the young slugger.

"Swing lookin' smooth" one fan posted.

"Big season loading for Morel!" another fan posted.

Morel finished the day going 1-3 with two RBIs, leading the Cubs to victory. They beat up their crosstown rivals by a score of 8-1 to start the spring.

Christopher Morel and the Cubs looked good to kick off Spring Training

Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel (Image via Getty)

While Christopher Morel stole the show on Friday, he was not the only Cubs player who had a good outing. Many starters had a good game, including highly-talked-about prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Crow-Armstrong went 1-2 with two runs scored. According to Baseball America, he is ranked as the club's top prospect, who was drafted by the New York Mets in 2020. In the middle of the 2021 season, he was traded to Chicago in exchange for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams.

For the rest of the Cubbies starters, only two failed to get a hit in the game on Friday. Catcher Joe Hudson was the only starter that had multiple hits.

It is impressive to get that kind of game out of your hitters this early into the spring. In most occasions, pitchers have the upper hand early, but that does not seem to be the case.

The Dodgers put up a football score on the Padres on Thursday, beating them 14-1. It may be the year of the hitters this season.

