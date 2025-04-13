"Taco Bell sponsoring?", "Looks like a softball uniform" - Fans have a field roasting Rockies' new City Connect look

The Colorado Rockies have released a new line of City Connect uniforms, which replace their former green and white uniforms, which were based on the state's license plate and its natural scenery. The new uniforms are a stark departure from the older design, with psychic purple as the primary color, accentuated with cobalt blue, razor pink, and laser orange.
The inspiration for the new City Connect look for the Rockies has been the unique sunrise and sunset views in the state of Colorado. Meanwhile, according to the team's announcement, the ripstop pattern in the fabric "is inspired by the classic clothing materials worn by skiers and snowboarders."
"The license plate program was a little conservative,” said Jim Kellogg, their vice president of community and retail operations. “It was awesome, and the story was great. And so this is a complete 180 change from that, which is what it should be. We have a young team, so we want to make sure that we're tying into a new day, a new sunrise and sunset."
Most fans did not share the same perspective as they trolled the Colorado Rockies on social media for the new City Connect uniforms.
"Taco Bell, you guys sponsoring?!" one fan said.
"Looks like a softball uniform," another fan wrote.
"Possibly the ugliest uniform in professional sports history," one sports fan commented.
"The previous green and white City Connect jersey was much better," an X user commented.
"City Connects are becoming a meme," another X user wrote.
"Can we just end the City Connects? They keep getting worse," one baseball fan said.
Some fans, however, were quite pleased with the new City Connect uniforms for the Rockies.
"Hot take: they’re fine," a fan commented.
"These are cool. I don't care what anyone says," another fan wrote.
"Those are actually pretty 🔥," another fan wrote.
In addition to the unique color combination and unorthodox patterns, these uniforms are set to be the only City Connect uniforms that are pullovers instead of being in the traditional buttoned-down style.
"It should be cool" - Rockies All-Star on new City Connect look
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon was one of the players who modeled in the new City Connect uniforms during the promotions. The All-Star infielder gave his thoughts on the design.
"I like it, man," McMahon said. "It’s a little louder than our last ones. So it should be cool."
Jim Kellog, the Rockies' vice president of community and retail operations, discussed the idea behind releasing the new design.
"It's creating conversation around our brand, our team," Kellogg said. "Not everyone is going to like this. Everyone is different. We all have different palettes and different things that we want to do that's fine with us. We're just trying to put something out there that's fun. And if you're taking it too seriously, you're taking it too seriously."
The Colorado Rockies will wear the new uniforms for the first time when they take on the Washington Nationals at the Coors Field on Friday. They will sport these new uniforms for every Friday home game.