"Taco Bell sponsoring?", "Looks like a softball uniform" - Fans have a field roasting Rockies' new City Connect look

The Colorado Rockies have released a new line of City Connect uniforms, which replace their former green and white uniforms, which were based on the state's license plate and its natural scenery. The new uniforms are a stark departure from the older design, with psychic purple as the primary color, accentuated with cobalt blue, razor pink, and laser orange.

Ad

The inspiration for the new City Connect look for the Rockies has been the unique sunrise and sunset views in the state of Colorado. Meanwhile, according to the team's announcement, the ripstop pattern in the fabric "is inspired by the classic clothing materials worn by skiers and snowboarders."

"The license plate program was a little conservative,” said Jim Kellogg, their vice president of community and retail operations. “It was awesome, and the story was great. And so this is a complete 180 change from that, which is what it should be. We have a young team, so we want to make sure that we're tying into a new day, a new sunrise and sunset."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most fans did not share the same perspective as they trolled the Colorado Rockies on social media for the new City Connect uniforms.

"Taco Bell, you guys sponsoring?!" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Looks like a softball uniform," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Possibly the ugliest uniform in professional sports history," one sports fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The previous green and white City Connect jersey was much better," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"City Connects are becoming a meme," another X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can we just end the City Connects? They keep getting worse," one baseball fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans, however, were quite pleased with the new City Connect uniforms for the Rockies.

"Hot take: they’re fine," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"These are cool. I don't care what anyone says," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Those are actually pretty 🔥," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the unique color combination and unorthodox patterns, these uniforms are set to be the only City Connect uniforms that are pullovers instead of being in the traditional buttoned-down style.

"It should be cool" - Rockies All-Star on new City Connect look

The first City Connect uniforms were very well received by Colorado fans (Image Source: IMAGN)

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon was one of the players who modeled in the new City Connect uniforms during the promotions. The All-Star infielder gave his thoughts on the design.

Ad

"I like it, man," McMahon said. "It’s a little louder than our last ones. So it should be cool."

Jim Kellog, the Rockies' vice president of community and retail operations, discussed the idea behind releasing the new design.

"It's creating conversation around our brand, our team," Kellogg said. "Not everyone is going to like this. Everyone is different. We all have different palettes and different things that we want to do that's fine with us. We're just trying to put something out there that's fun. And if you're taking it too seriously, you're taking it too seriously."

The Colorado Rockies will wear the new uniforms for the first time when they take on the Washington Nationals at the Coors Field on Friday. They will sport these new uniforms for every Friday home game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More