"Take chances and aim high" - Alex Rodriguez jumps in the Mediterranean Sea riding high on thrill, proves age is just a number

Former New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez has turned his calm vacation in Italy with his new ladylove Kathryne Padgett into an epic adventure. While raising his hand up in the air, Alex jumped off his yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. He was brimming with adrenaline. In addition, Rodriguez synced "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty as the background music. Even at the age of 47, his zest to experience thrill is admirable.

A- Rodcaptioned the video saying, "Take chances and aim high!"

Matt Joyce, the MLB outfielder in response commented, "And hit A LOT of homers!!"

Alex Rodriguez rode a jet ski with his elder daughter, Natasha Rod

Alex at Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees game.

Alex Rodriguez flew to Italy with his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett and his extended family last week. Five days ago, his daughters, Natasha and Ella, joined him in Capri, an island in Italy.

Alex's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, was also present, along with her current husband, Angel Nicolas.

Al-Rod can be seen taking his older daughter, Natasha Rod, for a jet ski ride in Italy in a video he posted on Instagram. It's fantastic to see Alex and Natasha having fun together. The IG video received likes from 33K plus followers, including Alex's current girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett.

One of the Instagram users, Ashley Sergent, commented, "Aww, just a daddy & his babygirl having a moment together."

Alex Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016 after dedicating his life to baseball for 22 years. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

Retirement from Major League Baseball usually means the end of a baseball player's professional career, and a player's departure from the game is a bittersweet episode. Many MLB players end up becoming depressed and losing themselves in the process. However, Alex Rodriguez is teaching MLB players how to live to the fullest post-retirement and have all the fun in life. Fans have always seen him in action on the field. Post-retirement, A-Rod made entrepreneurship and investments his friend. Thus, for a change, it was lovely to watch him wild and free and striving to make memories.

