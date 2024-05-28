"Taking baby girl around her farm" - Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie shares cute image of daughter Finley Wren touring her homeland farm

Walker Buehler has returned to major league mound after almost two years and he seems solid like he used to be back then. That's not the only good news for the Buehler family this year. His wife, McKenzie, welcomed their daughter, Finley Wren Buehler, who was born on Jan. 31 and weighed 7 lbs, 2 oz.

While Walker is away pitching for the LA Dodgers, McKenzie and Finley were at their homeland farm, taking a ride there. McKenzie posted a picture of the two on social media.

"Taking baby girl around her farm," McKenzie wrote in the story.

Buehler and McKenzie have known each other for over a decade. Both are from Kentucky and have been dating since their high school days. The couple got engaged in Mar. 2020 and followed it up with a wedding in Dec. 2021.

American actor had a fan moment with Walker Buehler in hospital

When Walker Buehler was awaiting the birth of his first child, another celebrity figure was also in line to embrace fatherhood.

Buehler and American actor Nick Viall came across at Cedars-Sinai Hospital near the elevators. However, both were unaware of each other's personality status.

After the silent encounter, Buehler reached out to Viall through social media to check if it was him that he met at the elevator the other day.

“I met one guy in the elevator. I think I said something to him, like, ‘New dad?’ Then we’d ask each other [about the babies]. Then last night, I got a DM [from] Walker Buehler of the L.A. Dodgers. That was him. He sent a DM. He’s like, ‘Was that you in the elevator at Cedars?’ I’m like, ‘Motherf-ker, yeah,’” Viall told US Weekly. “That was kind of funny.”

While the Buehler couple became parents to Finley, Viall and his fiancee Natalie Joy became parents to River.

Interestingly, both couples want their daughters to pursue modeling.

