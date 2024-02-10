“That was him” - Bachelor fame Nick Viall recalls ultimate fan moment with Dodgers star Walker Buehler

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler is embracing fatherhood, welcoming his baby girl on Feb. 4.

Another celebrity figure, Nick Viall, also became the father of a baby girl a day later. Interestingly, both stars met each other in the elevator at Cedars-Sinai Hospital but weren't aware of the other.

It wasn't until the All-Star pitcher reached out to Viall via Instagram DMs to verify if it was him that he met in the elevator the other day. Recalling the incident to US Weekly, he said:

“I met one guy in the elevator. I think I said something to him, like, ‘New dad?’ Then we’d asked each other [about the babies]. “Then last night, I got a DM [from] Walker Buehler of the L.A. Dodgers.”

“That was him. He sent a DM. He’s like, ‘Was that you in the elevator at Cedars?’ I’m like, ‘Motherf–ker, yeah,’” Viall said of the moment. “That was kind of funny.”

Walker Buehler provides encouraging return update while embracing fatherhood

Walker Buehler, who is married to McKenzie Buehler, took to Instagram to announce his baby girl's arrival.

The couple named their baby Finley Wren Buehler and also joked that they would start the baby's training for "Miss America 2045."

“Finley Wren Buehler has arrived! 7 lbs 2 oz and healthy as can be! Miss America 2045 in our sights! Training starts now!!” he wrote in the caption.

Apart from his fatherhood, Buehler is also expected to return to the mound in 2024 after missing the 2023 season to recover from Tommy John surgery.

He also followed up on his return timeline in a conversation with “Dodger Talk” host David Vassegh at DodgerFest, via AM 570 L.A. Sports.

“As of right now, I’m ahead of schedule," Buehler said. "I’m throwing bullpens regularly, so the start and stop is probably the hardest thing on my elbow, and has been since my first surgery.

"Keep going and kind see where we’re at. I think there may be a little delay to me being in the rotation every spin. I want to throw meaningful innings at the end of the year, so we’re going to put ourselves in position to do that.”

The update is encouraging for the Dodgers camp who will be striving to win the 2024 World Series, following a historic offseason.

