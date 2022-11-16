Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith’s wife Cara Smith put up an adorable family photo featuring herself, Smith, and their little baby girl Charlotte Ann Smith in October. The picture was posted a few hours before the Dodgers were left in shock after their NDLS loss to the San Diego Padres.

“Tired eyes and full hearts!! these first few days have been filled with SO much love and we truly can’t thank our amazing families and friends enough! taking in all the newborn snuggles has quickly become one of my favorite things” – Cara Smith

In 2015, Smith and Cara met at the University of Louisville and fell in love. In the 2019 offseason, the couple got engaged.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend !!! I have loved creating such a beautiful life with you! can’t wait to keep telling you ‘I love you more’ forever & ever" – Cara Smith

They exchanged vows in a private ceremony in front of their loved ones in December 2020.

Will Smith and Cara Smith welcomed their baby girl in October

Will Smith and Cara Smith announced their pregnancy in April with lovely photos of the ultrasound, with Cara flaunting her baby bump.

"We’re having a baby!!! arriving this fall & we can’t wait to meet you sweet little one🤍" – Cara Smith

Their little girl was born in October and they named her Charlotte Ann Smith.

"Charlotte Ann Smith surprised us early & came into our world on 10/15/22 !!! 👶🏻💕" – Cara Smith

The Los Angeles Dodgers' fantasy season turned into a nightmare when they were defeated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series in four games. One hundred and eleven victories throughout the regular season and a run differential of +334 (unprecedented since baseball's merger) were ultimately meaningless in October.

In the series, the Dodgers hit four home runs. For a club that had 212 power plays, that was a significant power deficit. The first two games included all four home runs, all of which were hit with the bases empty. However, after the third inning of Game 2, the Dodgers were unable to produce a single home run.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres - Game 4.

Will Smith, a free agent, has participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) games with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals. As a Royals player in 2012, he made his MLB debut.

Will Smith made 11 appearances in the 2021 postseason, finishing each one without surrendering any runs. He ended Game 6 of the 2021 World Series for Atlanta, which defeated Houston to win the championship. With six saves, Smith has a 2-0 win-loss record.

