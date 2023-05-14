Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe's wife Madison Lowe shared her raw emotions about her treacherous infertility journey before being blessed with a baby boy, Emmett Dean Lowe in January 2023.

The couple's journey to parenthood had been long and difficult. They had undergone numerous fertility treatments and had experienced several failed attempts. Each time, they had held onto the hope that the next try would be successful, only to be left heartbroken once again. But finally, after three long years, their persistence and perseverance paid off.

“You don't know when or if it'll end, right? You hope that this is the outcome,” Madison explained while narrating about the infertility saga. “But for some people, it's not. … The uncertainty is what's so hard.”

"The last month has been a true reminder that Gods plan is always greater and his timing is always right. Truly blessed with this little family." - Madison Lowe

Mrs. Lowe had previously experienced two miscarriages, three failed rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI), and a failed IVF transfer. As a result, when Brandon and Madison finally met their newborn, they were overwhelmed with emotion and tears.

Brandon Lowe's wife credits the Tampa Bay Rays family for making her a mother

In an MLB.com interview on the occasion of Mother's Day, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe's wife Madison credits the team players' wives for keeping her spirits high during her lows.

Mrs. Lowe mentions receiving emotional and physical support from them. Apparently, Brandon's fellow teammates' wives helped her with administering injections required for IVF treatment in different locations such as ballparks, airports, and cities during the baseball season.

"They were just great. Made it so much better,” Madison said showing gratefulness. “It was definitely a team effort to get me all my shots and to get [Emmett] here.”

"We prayed, we endured, and we are overjoyed. " - Madson

Brandon's son, Emmett Dean Lowe is now occasionally spotted at ballparks along with his mother. He also attended the MLB Opening Day on Thursday, Mar 30, 2023.

