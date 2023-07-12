Tampa Bay Rays fans have gotten a tremendous season from infielder Wander Franco and pitcher Shane McClanahan. Both have been essential for the team's success in the first half of the season.

Both players were selected for this year's MLB All-Star Game. This is Franco's first selection, while it is McClanahan's second consecutive trip to the All-Star game. Unfortunately, neither player heard their name called when the PA announcer was introducing both teams.

Neither player was named a starter, so they were to be announced with the remaining reserve players. The PA announcer and camera focused more on hometown players like Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo, and George Kirby.

It was unfortunate for the Tampa Bay Rays fans, who were excited to see their favorite team's players called and recognized. Regardless, nobody can remove their selection to this year's All-Star Game.

"Holy crap! That is ridiculous! I was waiting on them! So unprofessional" one fan tweeted.

"I thought I somehow missed them! That's very upsetting!" another fan tweeted.

Fans cannot believe the PA announcer skipped introducing Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan. They view it as a sign of disrespect.

Fans do not believe people give their team the respect they deserve. They are one of the best teams in the league heading into the All-Star break and would like to be seen as such.

Tampa Bay Rays have become one of the most exciting teams in the league

Atlanta Braves v Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays got off to a great start this season behind players like Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, and Shane McClanahan. At the All-Star break, they are on top of the American League East with a record of 58-35.

While they have cooled off from their hot start, they still hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles. They also hold a seven-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

This team is the complete package. They have hitting, speed, defense, and a great pitching staff. Tampa Bay holds a .259 team batting average, ranking them sixth in the league. Opposing teams have a batting average of .227 against the Rays' pitching staff, ranking them the best in the league.

This is going to be a tough team to beat in a series. They are loaded with talent throughout their lineup and have a great manager in Kevin Cash. Watch for the Rays to come out hot to start the second half of the season.

