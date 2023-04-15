The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first game of the season as their season-opening win streak was snapped by the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center in Toronto. Rays fans weren't happy with the umpire calls made during the game that resulted in the 6-3 loss.

The scoring for the Blue Jays came on the back of two single-run innings in the first two before a mammoth four-run fifth inning gave them a sizeable 5-1 lead. Tampa Bay attempted to comeback but could only salvage two runs in the seventh.

MLB @MLB The @BlueJays halt the Rays' historic win streak at 13 games. The @BlueJays halt the Rays' historic win streak at 13 games. https://t.co/UoS3khYzaB

Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen was taken off the field with bases load in the fifth. However, replacement Colin Poche wasn't any better as he forced in two runs off the back of two walks before a costly error by second baseman Brandon Lowe gave away two extra runs.

"Losing always sucks," Lowe said after the game. "There's no loss that feels any worse or any better than any other ones. You kind of put them all in the same kind of category, you know? Every win is great. Every loss is terrible."

The umpires were heavily blamed by the Rays faithful as they pointed out key portions of the game where they made mistakes. Questions were raised on the strike zone calls as fans alleged the umpires were too harsh on Rays' Rasmussen on the mound. Fans blasted the officials on social media.

Liam O’Connell @liam5228 #MLB The ump behind the plate tonight for the rays and blue jays game needs to be investigated after the game #RaysUp The ump behind the plate tonight for the rays and blue jays game needs to be investigated after the game #RaysUp #MLB

Ryd3r - Rasmussen enjoyer @RaysRyd3r This ump is squeezing Rasmussen so hard This ump is squeezing Rasmussen so hard

The Sports Burst @burst_sports This Ump in the Rays game has two different t strike zones. #RaysUp This Ump in the Rays game has two different t strike zones. #RaysUp

Give me the Robots, please.



#RaysUp The Ump’s strike zone has been shaky tonight for Toronto vs Rays, not why Tampa Bay is trailing tbh but YUCKGive me the Robots, please. The Ump’s strike zone has been shaky tonight for Toronto vs Rays, not why Tampa Bay is trailing tbh but YUCKGive me the Robots, please.#RaysUp

TenguSnake @TenguSnake I'm very interested to see what the ump scorecard for the Rays game looks like I'm very interested to see what the ump scorecard for the Rays game looks like

Jack Phillips @jackphillipo I don’t wanna be this guy, but the ump behind the plate for this Rays Blue Jays game has been one of the worst I’ve seen in years. I’m not sure if he has money on the jays or if they’re doing a better job taking advantage of his angel hernandez zone I don’t wanna be this guy, but the ump behind the plate for this Rays Blue Jays game has been one of the worst I’ve seen in years. I’m not sure if he has money on the jays or if they’re doing a better job taking advantage of his angel hernandez zone

Raking Rays @Akilles142 @TBTimes_Rays Ump giving those outside balls as strikes all night. We move on @TBTimes_Rays Ump giving those outside balls as strikes all night. We move on

Matthew Champagne @Matthewc1025 @TBTimes_Rays Bad ump, bad defense, and Poche lost this game. It was fun while it lasted @TBTimes_Rays Bad ump, bad defense, and Poche lost this game. It was fun while it lasted

Tampa Bay Rays unable to get the record for most consecutive wins

The 13-game season's opening winning streak is the longest in the MLB since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, who also won 13. The Rays tied the Brewers and the 1982 Atlanta Braves with that record. However, they fell seven short of the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who had an unbelievable 20 game winning streak.

Rays fans might be a little concerned as their win streak has come against Detroit, Washington, Oakland, and Boston, all four of whom were last in their divisions before Friday's game. However, the Tampa Bay Rays will look to bounce back in the remaining two games of the season.

