The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first game of the season as their season-opening win streak was snapped by the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center in Toronto. Rays fans weren't happy with the umpire calls made during the game that resulted in the 6-3 loss.
The scoring for the Blue Jays came on the back of two single-run innings in the first two before a mammoth four-run fifth inning gave them a sizeable 5-1 lead. Tampa Bay attempted to comeback but could only salvage two runs in the seventh.
Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen was taken off the field with bases load in the fifth. However, replacement Colin Poche wasn't any better as he forced in two runs off the back of two walks before a costly error by second baseman Brandon Lowe gave away two extra runs.
"Losing always sucks," Lowe said after the game. "There's no loss that feels any worse or any better than any other ones. You kind of put them all in the same kind of category, you know? Every win is great. Every loss is terrible."
The umpires were heavily blamed by the Rays faithful as they pointed out key portions of the game where they made mistakes. Questions were raised on the strike zone calls as fans alleged the umpires were too harsh on Rays' Rasmussen on the mound. Fans blasted the officials on social media.
Tampa Bay Rays unable to get the record for most consecutive wins
The 13-game season's opening winning streak is the longest in the MLB since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, who also won 13. The Rays tied the Brewers and the 1982 Atlanta Braves with that record. However, they fell seven short of the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who had an unbelievable 20 game winning streak.
Rays fans might be a little concerned as their win streak has come against Detroit, Washington, Oakland, and Boston, all four of whom were last in their divisions before Friday's game. However, the Tampa Bay Rays will look to bounce back in the remaining two games of the season.