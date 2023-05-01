The Tampa Bay Rays had a slight setback in their league-best record when they missed out on a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox. The Rays gave up a big lead in the ninth inning, allowing the White Sox to walk it off with a three-run homer. Fans expressed concern about the management's handling of the relievers.

Chicago won their first game since April 18th, ending their ten-game losing streak, which was their longest in franchise history. They recorded six hits in the ninth inning, trailing by four runs. Andrew Vaughn hit a home run on the final at-bat, sending the home fans into jubilation.

Fans on social media criticized Kevin Cash's mound changes, Jalen Beeks and Garrett Cleavinger, for their inability to close out the ninth inning. They were called out for being the weak links in an otherwise strong roster for the Rays. Beeks, who earned a loss, gave up five runs on four hits with two outs before Cleavinger was hit for the final play of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the majority of fans were disappointed by the effort, they are still hopeful that the Rays will continue their rich vein of form that saw them through a record-breaking month.

Raysin @TheRaysin Rare Kevin Cash L I have no idea what man was cooking today especially with an off day tomorrow but we move Rare Kevin Cash L I have no idea what man was cooking today especially with an off day tomorrow but we move

BigRod @CoachRod727 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Off day tomorrow make some bull pen roster moves @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Off day tomorrow make some bull pen roster moves

x- Lafreniere For MVP (47-22-13) @Laf4MVP @RaysBaseball



My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished. @budweiserusa Today I had an exam in school. When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled “Tampa Bay Rays!”My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished. @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Today I had an exam in school. When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled “Tampa Bay Rays!”My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished.

#MnTwins2023⬆🌊⚾🥇 @pfboxer1996 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Embarrassing! How do you lose when up four in the ninth? Unacceptable they need to do better! @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Embarrassing! How do you lose when up four in the ninth? Unacceptable they need to do better!

Deejae @DeejaeD2 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Not the way ya wanna close out a record-breaking month, but it’s been a tremendous ride to this point overall. Keep it continue… #RaysUp @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Not the way ya wanna close out a record-breaking month, but it’s been a tremendous ride to this point overall. Keep it continue… #RaysUp

؜ @blvkeprince @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa one of the best teams in team history followed up with arguably the worst bullpen in team history @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa one of the best teams in team history followed up with arguably the worst bullpen in team history

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash determined to come back stronger

In the post-game interview, Kevin Cash talked about the strong mentality that the Rays dugout possesses. Despite the loss, the Rays know how to win as a team.

“We've got a lot of confidence in this group, and confidence there to the very last pitch to Vaughn that we were going to find a way to win the ballgame,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Ultimately we just didn't today.”

The Rays are leading the AL East by a significant margin. The next best team, the Baltimore Orioles are 3.5 games behind. Tampa Bay will now take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series next.

Poll : 0 votes