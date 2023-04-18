The worst fears of Tampa Bay Rays fans were realized on Tuesday when it was announced that starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs is expected to have Tommy John surgery on his ailing left elbow. The procedure will sideline one of Tampa Bay's top hurlers into the 2024 season.

Springs was forced to leave last Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox before the fourth inning due to what was first diagnosed as ulnar neuritis in his left arm. Initially, the injury was thought to be nothing more than an irritation of a nerve that runs through the elbow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The next day, though, reports surfaced that the Tampa Bay Rays were seeking more opinions on the injury's diagnosis.

Ulnar neuritis is an inflammation of a nerve in the arm that causes numbness and/or weakness in the hand. It is not ligament-related, but the word "ulnar" is not a happy word to fans. The term "ulnar collateral ligament," is usually only mentioned in the same breath as Tommy John surgeries.

It now appears that the initial worst-case scenario has become the real scenario for Jeffrey Springs.

baboo @isamovskiy @TBTimes_Rays Said this right away. Whole thing stunk with initial report. @TBTimes_Rays Said this right away. Whole thing stunk with initial report.

Jeffrey Springs, who had struck out five and given up just one earned run in three innings, departed after warming up to start the fourth. As Tampa Bay Rays trainers came to the mound, Springs was apparently feeling discomfort in his left throwing hand. He shook the hand a few times after attempting pitches and then walked off the diamond.

Steve Schwartz @Steve_Schwartz1 @TBTimes_Rays It wouldn't be a Rays season without at least one or two pitchers getting TJ surgery. I hope they rest of the rotation can stay healthy. Hope his surgery goes well @TBTimes_Rays It wouldn't be a Rays season without at least one or two pitchers getting TJ surgery. I hope they rest of the rotation can stay healthy. Hope his surgery goes well

My teams make me depressed @LACTBCUSE13 @TBTimes_Rays Injuries rob this team of its full potential every year lol I hate sports with a passion @TBTimes_Rays Injuries rob this team of its full potential every year lol I hate sports with a passion

Jeffrey Springs was off to a scorching start, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, a .054 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts through his first two starts.

A six-year MLB veteran, Springs had a 3.40 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP with the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. He was used almost exclusively as a reliever before the Rays made him a starter last season.

Rob M. @Rmm800 @TBTimes_Rays Sucks for Springs, but pretty sure the Rays have an infinite number of random guys that will come up throwing 100. @TBTimes_Rays Sucks for Springs, but pretty sure the Rays have an infinite number of random guys that will come up throwing 100.

MVPHarden @HardenTheMVP @TBTimes_Rays When do we start asking questions of this training staff? Every year its multiple big time injuries @TBTimes_Rays When do we start asking questions of this training staff? Every year its multiple big time injuries

Hot pitching prospect Taj Bradley is on his way back to the big club after being sent back to Triple-A Durham following his sparkling MLB debut last Wednesday night. Bradley will pitch Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tampa Bay is still awaiting Tyler Glasnow's return from injury after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

StingDevilRays @Rays2019 @TBTimes_Rays Dang didn't think it would come to this @TBTimes_Rays Dang didn't think it would come to this

Jeffrey Springs was a reliever before joining Tampa Bay Rays

Jeffrey Springs of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch

Jeffrey Springs had decent numbers since making his big league debut in 2018. However, neither the Rangers nor Red Sox made much of an effort to make him a starter. After making two starts for Texas in his rookie season, he never started again until the Tampa Bay Rays moved him into the rotation last year.

Poll : 0 votes