The worst fears of Tampa Bay Rays fans were realized on Tuesday when it was announced that starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs is expected to have Tommy John surgery on his ailing left elbow. The procedure will sideline one of Tampa Bay's top hurlers into the 2024 season.
Springs was forced to leave last Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox before the fourth inning due to what was first diagnosed as ulnar neuritis in his left arm. Initially, the injury was thought to be nothing more than an irritation of a nerve that runs through the elbow.
The next day, though, reports surfaced that the Tampa Bay Rays were seeking more opinions on the injury's diagnosis.
Ulnar neuritis is an inflammation of a nerve in the arm that causes numbness and/or weakness in the hand. It is not ligament-related, but the word "ulnar" is not a happy word to fans. The term "ulnar collateral ligament," is usually only mentioned in the same breath as Tommy John surgeries.
It now appears that the initial worst-case scenario has become the real scenario for Jeffrey Springs.
Jeffrey Springs, who had struck out five and given up just one earned run in three innings, departed after warming up to start the fourth. As Tampa Bay Rays trainers came to the mound, Springs was apparently feeling discomfort in his left throwing hand. He shook the hand a few times after attempting pitches and then walked off the diamond.
Jeffrey Springs was off to a scorching start, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, a .054 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts through his first two starts.
A six-year MLB veteran, Springs had a 3.40 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP with the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. He was used almost exclusively as a reliever before the Rays made him a starter last season.
Hot pitching prospect Taj Bradley is on his way back to the big club after being sent back to Triple-A Durham following his sparkling MLB debut last Wednesday night. Bradley will pitch Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Tampa Bay is still awaiting Tyler Glasnow's return from injury after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.
Jeffrey Springs was a reliever before joining Tampa Bay Rays
Jeffrey Springs had decent numbers since making his big league debut in 2018. However, neither the Rangers nor Red Sox made much of an effort to make him a starter. After making two starts for Texas in his rookie season, he never started again until the Tampa Bay Rays moved him into the rotation last year.