The Tampa Bay Rays had a let-down game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, June 3. Tampa got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning but saw that lead evaporate later in the game.

Jalen Beeks struggled to get anybody out when he entered the game in the sixth inning. He let up six runs on four hits and two walks. Tampa Bay would go on to lose the game 8-3.

The Boston squad got some timely hits on Saturday. Four players had multiple hits in the game, with Alex Verdugo leading the way as he went 3-5 in the afternoon. Only Rafael Devers and Triston Casas were left hitless.

Three players for the Rays were left hitless, which didn't help their cause. They were 5-14 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. The loss drops them to 40-19 this year.

"We need a decent bullpen ASAP!" one fan tweeted.

"Games like this is why we won't go all the way this year, just saying" another fan tweeted.

Fans of the team are furious with their bullpen's incapabilities. They're worried the bullpen will be the team's downfall when it comes to the postseason.

Fans don't want to see Beeks in another high-leverage situation for a while. They would love to see manager Kevin Cash go in another direction.

The bullpen is the only negative about Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are truly an exceptional team. Many weren't sold on them after their hot start, but they have kept that pace of play all season long so far. They hold a 40-19 record, the best in the league.

One of the reasons for the team's success this season is their ability to hit the ball. As a team, they have a .267 batting average. Only the Texas Rangers have a better team batting average than the Rays.

On the defensive side, Tampa Bay Rays has a team ERA of 3.78, which ranks them seventh in the league. That should improve with the resurgence of starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the IL.

This team looks like the real deal. They have a loaded roster that seems to love playing with each other. They're on a mission this season and don't look to be slowing down any time soon. This is looking to be Tampa Bay Rays' year.

