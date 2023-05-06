Things are getting chippy between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays . Randy Arozarena started the game with a solo home run in the first inning, giving Tampa the early lead on Friday.

When Arozarena stepped into the box for his second at-bat, he was hit by a pitch. There's nothing wrong with that, but when he was hit in his third at-bat, the Rays took notice.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has been ejected after both teams received warnings after Randy Arozarena was HBP in his 2nd consecutive plate appearance.(via @BallyRays Rays manager Kevin Cash has been ejected after both teams received warnings after Randy Arozarena was HBP in his 2nd consecutive plate appearance.(via @BallyRays)https://t.co/IvkPuEAFNI

The Rays were furious as Arozarena was plunked for the second consecutive time. The pitch was nowhere close to the zone and looked rather intentional. Both hit-by-pitches were on the first pitch of the at-bat.

After the umpires gathered, they decided to keep Albert Abreu in the game, which Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash could not understand. He gave the umpire an earful leading to his ejection. Cash was the only person ejected during the incident.

"Bush league Yankees, so tired of them," one fan tweeted.

"Absolutely ridiculous, the Yankees are pathetic," another fan tweeted.

bradyn @howard_114 @MLBONFOX @BallyRays you eject the manager defending his players but not the pitcher for intentionally hitting them. make it make sense @MLBONFOX @BallyRays you eject the manager defending his players but not the pitcher for intentionally hitting them. make it make sense

Jordan J MacGeever @j_macgeever @MLBONFOX @BallyRays Yankees maybe the softest and most pathetic organisation alive right now and the umps are still scared of them! Wild. @MLBONFOX @BallyRays Yankees maybe the softest and most pathetic organisation alive right now and the umps are still scared of them! Wild.

Tampa Bay Rays fans didn't hesitate to take to Twitter to tell New York Yankees fans how they felt. This could be the start of something that doesn't finish until the season's end.

Ryan @xXRedCubedXx @MLBONFOX @BallyRays so the yankees throw at randy twice and the rays do absolutely nothing and both teams get a warning. makes sense 🙄 @MLBONFOX @BallyRays so the yankees throw at randy twice and the rays do absolutely nothing and both teams get a warning. makes sense 🙄

Unidentified @LukeRocks2003 @MLBONFOX @BallyRays Why does TB get a warning when it’s NY who hit the batter twice lmao I’ll never understand warning both teams @MLBONFOX @BallyRays Why does TB get a warning when it’s NY who hit the batter twice lmao I’ll never understand warning both teams

Fans are ready to see the MLB adopt the NHL rules and let the players fight. Given the size of the players on both sides, it would be an absolute slugfest. Baseball would gain an influx of new fans if that were the case.

Tampa Bay Rays won't forget about this matchup with the New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates v Tampa Bay Rays

This isn't the last time the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will match up in a series. After this series, the two teams play another three-game series in August.

The two teams have a history of not liking one another. In 2020, the two teams took turns plunking each other in retaliation. It ended up with Aroldis Chapman throwing at Mike Brosseau's head with a 101 mph fastball. Manager Kevin Cash took to the postgame interview to warn the Yankees that he has a "stable full of guys that throw 98 mph."

The issue in 2020 dissolved, and things were tame between the two clubs until Friday night. It will be interesting to see how the Rays handle the situation. As Cash is no stranger to retaliation, will we see more batters getting plunked in this series?

