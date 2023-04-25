Amidst a flurry of roster activity on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays are sending hot prospect pitcher Taj Bradley back to Triple-A Durham. The move comes not because of Bradley's results at the major league level – he's shown the ability to compete – but because the organization wants to transition him to a five-day schedule rather than the six-day routine he had been used to in the minors.
Bradley has made three starts for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he has held his own. The 22-year-old is 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA and .0913 WHIP to go with 23 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings.
While the ballclub has made clear why Bradley is headed back to the minors for an unspecified amount of time, fans who have seen the young hurler in action are baffled as to why he needs to go back to Triple-A to be "stretched out" rather than just adjusting his schedule at the major league level.
It's hard to blame the Tampa Bay Rays for being perhaps overcautious with their young budding star. The team has seen several of its top pitchers go down to injuries, and while the Rays always seem to have replacements at their fingertips, the reservoir of talent is not endless.
The Rays are an MLB-best 20-3 after their 8-3 victory over the defending 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros on Monday (with Bradley getting the win). However, in spite of the organization seemingly being incapable of making a wrong move, there are more than a few armchair general managers questioning the logic of sending down Bradley.
However, there are just as many Tampa Bay fans who are admonishing the amateur GMs, imploring them to trust the ballclub's judgments.
It will likely be a temporary move for the Tampa Bay Rays. With one starter, Jeffrey Springs, out for the season for Tommy John surgery, and another, Tyler Glasnow, still not back from an oblique injury, the Rays will surely be calling on Bradley once again before long – perhaps this time for good.
Tampa Bay Rays to get look at a pair of hurlers
As part of sending Bradley down, the Rays are hoping to give pitching opportunities to Josh Fleming and Yonny Chirinos.
Fleming, 24, made his Tampa Bay debut in 2020. A spot starter usually used out of the bullpen, Fleming is 17-13 with a 4.91 ERA over 47 games and 20 starts with the Rays.
Chirinos, 29, has pitched off and on with the Rays since 2018. Also a reliever/spot starter, he is 15-10 with a 3.41 ERA over 52 games and 29 starts.