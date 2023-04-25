Amidst a flurry of roster activity on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays are sending hot prospect pitcher Taj Bradley back to Triple-A Durham. The move comes not because of Bradley's results at the major league level – he's shown the ability to compete – but because the organization wants to transition him to a five-day schedule rather than the six-day routine he had been used to in the minors.

Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays #Rays are sending impressive rookie starter Taj Bradley back to Triple-A, in big part to transition him to a 5-day schedule as part of continued development. He had been on a 6-day schedule. Move also allows more opportunity for Chirinos/Fleming. Also Siri activated, Brujan down #Rays are sending impressive rookie starter Taj Bradley back to Triple-A, in big part to transition him to a 5-day schedule as part of continued development. He had been on a 6-day schedule. Move also allows more opportunity for Chirinos/Fleming. Also Siri activated, Brujan down

Bradley has made three starts for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he has held his own. The 22-year-old is 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA and .0913 WHIP to go with 23 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings.

While the ballclub has made clear why Bradley is headed back to the minors for an unspecified amount of time, fans who have seen the young hurler in action are baffled as to why he needs to go back to Triple-A to be "stretched out" rather than just adjusting his schedule at the major league level.

TESLA Energy - Building Global Sustainability @youcantsaythat @TBTimes_Rays It’s hard to argue with the Rays. But this is a head scratcher. The kid was in a groove and was getting more confident every game. He got out of trouble last game and settled down. I don’t get impacting his confidence by sending him back - only to face Triple A hitters again. @TBTimes_Rays It’s hard to argue with the Rays. But this is a head scratcher. The kid was in a groove and was getting more confident every game. He got out of trouble last game and settled down. I don’t get impacting his confidence by sending him back - only to face Triple A hitters again.

Jaymes @Real_J_Eddy @TBTimes_Rays Can’t have him winning rookie of the year @TBTimes_Rays Can’t have him winning rookie of the year

luna love @lowleelana @TBTimes_Rays What does he develop there that he cant develop here @TBTimes_Rays What does he develop there that he cant develop here

It's hard to blame the Tampa Bay Rays for being perhaps overcautious with their young budding star. The team has seen several of its top pitchers go down to injuries, and while the Rays always seem to have replacements at their fingertips, the reservoir of talent is not endless.

dw @dwinfieldg @TBTimes_Rays Let the man pitch jesus christ @TBTimes_Rays Let the man pitch jesus christ

You'd think that the team that invented the "Opener" could easily ease him into a 5-day schedule by limiting his innings on the 5th day until he was ready to go full load. 🙄 @KyleAGlaser This is beyond moronic.You'd think that the team that invented the "Opener" could easily ease him into a 5-day schedule by limiting his innings on the 5th day until he was ready to go full load. 🙄 @TBTimes_Rays @KyleAGlaser This is beyond moronic.You'd think that the team that invented the "Opener" could easily ease him into a 5-day schedule by limiting his innings on the 5th day until he was ready to go full load. 🙄

Tony1028 @Tony10283 @TBTimes_Rays Stretch him out in the majors....we don't have anyone else. @TBTimes_Rays Stretch him out in the majors....we don't have anyone else.

The Rays are an MLB-best 20-3 after their 8-3 victory over the defending 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros on Monday (with Bradley getting the win). However, in spite of the organization seemingly being incapable of making a wrong move, there are more than a few armchair general managers questioning the logic of sending down Bradley.

However, there are just as many Tampa Bay fans who are admonishing the amateur GMs, imploring them to trust the ballclub's judgments.

David Lopez @djl_rays @TBTimes_Rays Who am I, a mere fan, to question the moves of a front office of a team sitting at 20-3 on the season? @TBTimes_Rays Who am I, a mere fan, to question the moves of a front office of a team sitting at 20-3 on the season?

It will likely be a temporary move for the Tampa Bay Rays. With one starter, Jeffrey Springs, out for the season for Tommy John surgery, and another, Tyler Glasnow, still not back from an oblique injury, the Rays will surely be calling on Bradley once again before long – perhaps this time for good.

Gray @burner_phillips @TBTimes_Rays he will be back in like 2 weeks y’all gotta chill @TBTimes_Rays he will be back in like 2 weeks y’all gotta chill

Raysin @TheRaysin @TBTimes_Rays Begging anyone freaking out over this to use the tiniest bit of critical thinking, they’re sending him down (probably for just a few starts at most) to get stretched out so he can be a true SP every fifth day for the Rays @TBTimes_Rays Begging anyone freaking out over this to use the tiniest bit of critical thinking, they’re sending him down (probably for just a few starts at most) to get stretched out so he can be a true SP every fifth day for the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays to get look at a pair of hurlers

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming delivers against the Washington Nationals.

As part of sending Bradley down, the Rays are hoping to give pitching opportunities to Josh Fleming and Yonny Chirinos.

Fleming, 24, made his Tampa Bay debut in 2020. A spot starter usually used out of the bullpen, Fleming is 17-13 with a 4.91 ERA over 47 games and 20 starts with the Rays.

Chirinos, 29, has pitched off and on with the Rays since 2018. Also a reliever/spot starter, he is 15-10 with a 3.41 ERA over 52 games and 29 starts.

