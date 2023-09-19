After a lengthy search, the Tampa Bay Rays have found their new home. It was broken yesterday that the team would be landing a new stadium deal to open in the future, thus ending the reign of Tropicana Field. Today, they announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they would be staying in the area.

There were concerns that the team would move somewhere else. Montreal was floated as an idea amid poor attendance. The team was almost always good and is again this year, but fans just don't get out to the ballpark to watch them as much.

Instead of moving states, they'll be sticking close to home. Their new stadium is set to be in St. Petersburg, which is where they currently play. It won't be a big move and they'll still be local, just in a new stadium.

Fans are having their say online about what they think regarding this news.

The Tampa Bay Rays are a bit inappropriately named. Much like the New York Jets and New York Giants, they do not play in the city their name represents. Now that they're moving again, they still will not be located in Tampa.

Nevertheless, fans are happy for a new stadium, though they do believe the name might need to change and they might need to consider moving to the actual city of Tampa.

Tampa Bay Rays landing new stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays appear poised to finally play somewhere other than much-maligned Tropicana Field, based on an earlier report and this confirmation from their X account.

The Rays are moving out of Tropicana Field

The stadium is expected to cost $1.2 billion, with the Rays paying "half or more," as reported earlier this month. Following a 30-year lease with the area, the team is headed to a new home.

The new stadium is set to be located very close to Tropicana Field. It is expected to hold 30,000 seats and have a dome. They're expected to finish construction on the stadium in 2027 and will house the Rays by 2028.