Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been benched for at least two games in hopes that it will adjust the young star's attitude.
Franco will sit for at least the first two games of the Rays' home series against the lowly Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash announced Thursday.
Cash told reporters that the benching is due to how the 22-year-old has handled frustrating situations this season.
Before the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Royals on Thursday, Cash told reporters:
"Wander is a really good kid, really good person. He's a young player that is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major league player, and some of the frustrations that come with it. Over the course of this season there's been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate."
Rays fans are generally in support of the hoped-for attitude adjustment.
Wander Franco, in his third season with the Tampa Bay Rays, is hitting .287 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. However, the team has been disappointed at how he has handled moments of adversity this season for the MLB-leading ballclub.
Cash did not get into specifics when meeting with reporters, but Franco has had disappointing moments such as throwing bats after striking out, not running out ground balls and not talking to the media after frustrating games.
Cash told reporters that while Wander Franco is being punished, the Tampa Bay Rays still stand behind their potential franchise player.
"We're going to continue to support Wander as he works through this," Cash said. "I'm personally going to (help). This organization will, this staff will. We look forward to having him back."
While most Rays fans support the move, many figure the benching would have been better handled in-house rather than announcing it to the MLB world.
One fan figures that if Franco can't get his head right with the Rays, the team could always trade him to a well-known band of malcontents: the Chicago White Sox.
Wander Franco yet to truly bust out with the Tampa Bay Rays
While he still has many seasons ahead of him, Wander Franco has yet to reach the superstar status that many figure he will. In 225 games over three MLB seasons, he is hitting .284 with 21 homers and 106 RBIs.
The Rays have faith in the native of the Dominican Republic, as evidenced by his 11-year, $182 million contract through the 2032 season with a team option for 2033.