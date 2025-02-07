Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero gives $800-M worth LeBron James special gift during Lakers vs Warriors

There could be a big year in store for Tampa Bay Rays top young star Junior Caminero. The 21-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic should enter the 2025 season with an every day starting role with the club, and given his skill set and potential, he could enjoy a true breakout campaign.

Not only does it appear that Junior Caminero has all the makings of a superstar in Major League Baseball, but the talented young player also appears the confidence to be a star off the field. Even though Caminero will be entering only his second MLB season, the Tampa Bay Rays star was not shy about meeting one of the most accomplished and famous athletes in the world: LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before Thursday night's NBA game with between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, Caminero presented the future Hall of Famer with his very-own Tampa Bay Rays jersey. For LeBron James, who could have anything he ever wanted thanks to his $800,000,000 net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, the jersey gift is likely more special as a sign of respect from a potential young star.

Jersey swaps and gifts are commonplace across all sports from athletes such as Lionel Messi to Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, trading or gifting jerseys with another player is an ultimate showing of respect. It will be interesting to see if Junior Caminero will have his very own LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers jersey coming his way soon.

Junior Caminero put on a show in the Dominican Winter League as he eyes a massive 2025 MLB campaign

Momentum can be everything in sports and no one player may be entering the 2025 season with more momentum than Caminero. The Tampa Bay Rays star spent the winter playing with the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, and boy did he deliver, showcasing his home run power along the way.

In 10 games with the club, Caminero posted a whopping .424 batting average while also hitting one of the biggest home runs of his career. In Game 7 of the championship, Junior Caminero came up to the plate in the top of the 9th innning with the game tied 5-5.

Expand Tweet

The Rays slugger took a pitch deep over the center field wall, not only helping his club take the lead, but the title as well. If Junior can perform like this in the Majors this upcoming season, big things could be in store for the young star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback