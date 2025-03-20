Tanner Bibee's girlfriend Delaney Lindahl drops 2-word message after Guardians announce 2025 Opening Day starter

Tanner Bibee has quickly become the Cleveland Guardians' newest ace. He has had two strong seasons in the big leagues and is looking to carry that momentum into the 2025 season.

He is coming off a year where he started 31 games for Cleveland. During that stretch, he compiled a 12-8 record with a 3.47 ERA and 187 strikeouts on 173.2 innings of work.

Bibee has recently been penciled in as Cleveland's Opening Day starter. This will be his first career Opening Day start, and his girlfriend Delaney Lindahl could not be more excited.

Getting the Opening Day start is in tune for somebody who is nicknamed "Ace." However, he will face a tough opponent in the Kansas City Royals, who are coming off an impressive year.

The Royals have a ton of solid offense scattered throughout their lineup. They are poised to have another good season, so Bibee will have to be locked in from the first pitch.

Kansas City will give the ball to Cole Ragans, their exciting left-hander who opened up the season in 2024 as well. With the way Ragans and Bibee looked last season, this could be a big pitcher's duel.

There will be some pressure on Bibee when he steps on the bump on March 27. All eyes will be on him, but he has some help navigating the stresses that come with the game. His girlfriend Delaney plays professional soccer for Fort Lauderdale United FC.

MLB analyst pencils in Tanner Bibee as a player to watch out for in 2025 for the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians - Tanner Bibee (Photo via IMAGN)

There are a ton of elite starting pitchers across the National and American League. MLB has guys like Tarik Skubal, Chris Sale, Paul Skenes, and plenty of others, and Tanner Bibee could get lost in the shadows.

However, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has penciled in Bibee as someone to watch out for this year. He has him included in his report of the top 10 most underrated players.

Rymer points to Bibee's increased cutter usage late into the season. That is a pitch that plays well with his other pitches. He has also worked on the mental game, which he credits to his success.

He will be somebody that fans will want to keep their eyes on. With his success, the Guardians could take the AL Central once again over the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals.

