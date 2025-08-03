  • home icon
Tarik Skubal etches name in MLB history days after welcoming second child with wife Jessica

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:57 GMT
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won his maiden American League Cy Young award at the end of last season. The All-Star ace is a strong contender for the award again this year.

While Skubal is having another memorable year from the mound, the Tigers ace achieved a major milestone in his personal life as he became a father for the second time. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday that Skubal and his wife Jessica welcomed their second son, Klay, this week.

"Baby Skubal arrived," Hinch said. "He was really happy. Everybody is healthy, which is good. He will be here ready to pitch tomorrow."
Like his manager said, Skubal was ready to start on Saturday. The reigning Cy Young winner pitched seven innings at Citizens Bank Park, allowing three earned runs, striking out 10 hitters without issuing a walk.

Skubal didn't walk any hitter with 10+ strikeouts in the previous two away starts against Cleveland and Texas. He became only the second pitcher to not walk a hitter in three consecutive starts with 10+ strikeouts, first since Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw in 2016.

Tarik Skubal reflected on pitching duel with Phillies' Zack Wheeler

Tarik Skubal was in battle with Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. The Phillies ace has been exceptional this season and is a strong contender for the NL Cy Young award.

Wheeler had identical stats to Skubal as he pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts and three earned runs, without walking any hitters. However, he was taken off the mound as Detroit elevated Wheeler's pitch count.

“I thought I competed well today,” Skubal said. “We won. At the end of the day, that’s the goal of the game.”

Skubal won the hard-fought duel against Wheeler and earned praise from Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.

“A lot of fun to play against and compete against,” Harper said. “But he had our number today."

Tarik Skubal's strong performances have made him a front-runner for the top pitching award, and the Tigers ace could celebrate the birthday of his second son with consecutive Cy Young wins.

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
