Tarik Skubal etches name in MLB history days after welcoming second child with wife Jessica

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won his maiden American League Cy Young award at the end of last season. The All-Star ace is a strong contender for the award again this year.
While Skubal is having another memorable year from the mound, the Tigers ace achieved a major milestone in his personal life as he became a father for the second time. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday that Skubal and his wife Jessica welcomed their second son, Klay, this week.
"Baby Skubal arrived," Hinch said. "He was really happy. Everybody is healthy, which is good. He will be here ready to pitch tomorrow."
Like his manager said, Skubal was ready to start on Saturday. The reigning Cy Young winner pitched seven innings at Citizens Bank Park, allowing three earned runs, striking out 10 hitters without issuing a walk.
Skubal didn't walk any hitter with 10+ strikeouts in the previous two away starts against Cleveland and Texas. He became only the second pitcher to not walk a hitter in three consecutive starts with 10+ strikeouts, first since Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw in 2016.
Tarik Skubal reflected on pitching duel with Phillies' Zack Wheeler
Tarik Skubal was in battle with Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. The Phillies ace has been exceptional this season and is a strong contender for the NL Cy Young award.
Wheeler had identical stats to Skubal as he pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts and three earned runs, without walking any hitters. However, he was taken off the mound as Detroit elevated Wheeler's pitch count.
“I thought I competed well today,” Skubal said. “We won. At the end of the day, that’s the goal of the game.”
Skubal won the hard-fought duel against Wheeler and earned praise from Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.
“A lot of fun to play against and compete against,” Harper said. “But he had our number today."
Tarik Skubal's strong performances have made him a front-runner for the top pitching award, and the Tigers ace could celebrate the birthday of his second son with consecutive Cy Young wins.