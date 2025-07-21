Tarik Skubal expresses fierce pride over his ultra‑rare gold Logoman card set for release

One of the finest pitchers in the majors at the moment, there is naturally quite a lot of demand for memorabilia related to Tarik Skubal, which baseball card manufacturers Topps have appeared to capitalize on.A nod to the AL Cy Young award Skubal won in 2024, the 28-year-old's jersey now features a special gold logo patch for the rest of the 2025 season. On Monday, Topps took to Instagram to post about the launch of an ultra-rare 1/1 card featuring an actual game-worn gold patch from one of Skubal's outings this year.&quot;FIRST LOOK: Tarik Skubal’s 1/1 Gold Logoman card 👑 This autographed card features a game-worn gold Logoman patch, celebrating Skubal’s Cy Young award 🏆&quot; the Instagram post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, Tarik Skubal shared the post to his own story, showing how hyped he was for the card's launch with a series of emojis.Screenshot of Skubal's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@tarikskubal IG Stories)Apart from Skubal, five other players have the honor of sporting the gold logo on their jersey this season, namely, Aaron Judge (AL MVP winner), Shohei Ohtani (NL MVP winner), Chris Sale (NL Cy Young winner), Paul Skenes (NL Rookie of the Year) and Luis Gil (AL Rookie of the Year).Former Padres ace backs Tarik Skubal to win second consecutive Cy Young award in 2025Like one would expect after the kind of season he had in 2024, Tarik Skubal is still one of the best in the business. At the moment, Skubal boasts a 10-3 record, along with a 2.19 ERA and 164 total strikeouts.Though Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is also firmly in the conversation this season, former Padres ace Jake Peavy is still backing Skubal to take the prestigious prize home come November.&quot;For me, there's no way you can tell me Tarik Skubal is not the favorite to win his second Cy Young in a row&quot; Peavy said, via &quot;MLB Network&quot; on Monday.He also went on to talk about Skubal's fantastic pitch mix.&quot;The change-up's just the equalizer. When you watch him pitch, it's domination. It's execution with plus stuff. It's a fastball and a change-up, and he's got a little cutter/slider that works off them,&quot; Peavy added.In the second half of the season, fans will be hoping Skubal can continue performing at a similar level and help the team secure its first AL Central title since 2014.