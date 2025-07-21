"There is no way" - Padres legend makes allegiance clear in Tarik Skubal vs Garrett Crochet AL Cy Young race

Having won the AL Cy Young award in 2024, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been firing on all cylinders yet again this season, boasting a 10-3 record, with a 2.19 ERA and 164 strikeouts.Looking at his numbers, Skubal is yet again the favorite to take home his second consecutive Cy Young award come November. Though most have struggled to keep pace with the 28-year-old's ruthless efficiency, Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is one of the few who has managed to do so. Crochet is posting an 11-4 record, along with a 2.19 ERA and 165 total strikeouts.Despite the pair's numbers being almost identical, there is only one clear frontrunner for the prestigious prize as of now, according to legendary San Diego Padres pitcher Jake Peavy.&quot;For me, there's no way you can tell me Tarik Skubal is not the favorite to win his second Cy Young in a row&quot; Peavy said, via &quot;MLB Network&quot; on Monday.Explaining his take, Peavy talked about how Tarik Skubal's high-quality pitch mix, which he can call upon to retire any hitter, is second to none.&quot;The change-up's just the equalizer. When you watch him pitch, it's domination. It's execution with plus stuff. It's a fastball and a change-up, and he's got a little cutter/slider that works off them.&quot; Peavy addedTarik Skubal improved his record with fantastic outing against the Texas Rangers on SundayTaking the mound at the Globe Life Field in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Tarik Skubal was able to put in yet another phenomenal performance.Pitching 6.2 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out 11 hitters, Skubal helped the Tigers record a 2-1 win. Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers - Source: GettyWith his 11 strikeouts on Sunday, Skubal also recorded the seventh game this season where he has managed 10 Ks or more. He is leading the league for the metric as of now, while AL Cy Young award competitor Garrett Crochet is tied for second place with four.