Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty-led rotation snubbed by Tigers All-Star for NL West team's bullpen

Two pitching groups have been dominating the majors this season. The Detroit Tigers' starting rotation is one of the best in the majors, while the San Diego Padres' bullpen has rarely allowed hitters to slug runs in the latter half of the game.

The Tigers' rotation is fronted and led by lefty Tarik Skubal and veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty. Meanwhile, the Padres boast Robert Suarez, one of the bullpen pitchers around.

On Tuesday, a discussion on "Would You Rather" was conducted on MLB Network where former Tigers catcher and current analyst Alex Avila shared his thoughts on who would he rather pick between the Padres' bullpen and Tigers' rotation.

“I mean, this is a tough one for me because I’m probably going to get a call after this,” Avila said. “I would probably take, I would take Padres’ pen right now.”

There were other notable MLB insiders present on the panel as well who made their pick. Jon Heyman sided with the Padres' bullpen as well, saying:

"I mean, that Padres bullpen — 1.63 ERA. Suarez is probably the best closer in the game. The other guys are not struggling. You've got Jacob, you've got Adam, you've got Morejón. All their ERAs are below two. I mean, I've got to go with them."

Padres bullpen vs Tigers starting rotation: What do the numbers say?

That was no small snub from Alex Avila, especially considering Detroit’s rotation boasts high-upside arms like Jack Flaherty, who’s rediscovered some of his 2019 form, and Tarik Skubal, who’s quietly become one of the most dominant starters in the American League.

Behind them, the Tigers field young talents like Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson, and a returning Casey Mize. Combined, the team's ERA is 2.83, and is ranked among the top five rotations in the majors. The starters have went 13-7 in 27 games started along with 1.13 WHIP and 8.84 K/9.

On the other hand, the Padres' bullpen is simply the best in the majors. The unit is anchored by veteran right-hander Robert Suarez and lefty stalwart Wandy Peralta. Yuki Matsui brings elite command and deception, while arms like Jason Adam and Jeremiah Estrada provide strikeout stuff in high-leverage moments.

Their bullpen possess the best bullpen mark: 1.66 ERA. The second best mark belongs to the San Francisco Giants with 2.41. Morevoer, they are tied with the LA Dodgers with 12 saves.

