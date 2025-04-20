Tarik Skubal nods to Tigers' No. 1 pick Casey Mize on living up to his MLB draft hype in Royals rout

Reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers seems to be rubbing shoulders with fellow starting pitchers like Casey Mize the right way. The Tigers have a beast of a starting group, led by Skubal, and the club is reaping the benefits of quality starts.

On Saturday, Tigers ace and former first overall pick of the 2018 draft, Mize, was on point against the Kansas City Royals. He pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, one walk, one earned run and three strikeouts.

The Tigers' social media team highlighted the 3-1 win with their post, including the graphic of Mize with his numbers for the day.

"Royal flush," the caption read.

Skubal reposted the post highlighting Mize's exceptional outing.

Skubal's Instagram story

Both Skubal and Mize are enjoying fine seasons on the mound, reflecting the Tigers' 13-8 start to the season. Mize is 3-1, posting a 2.22 ERA and 0.95 WHIP after four starts and 24.1 innings, while Skubal is holding a 2.66 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 2-2 record after four starts and 23.2 innings.

Spencer Torkelson, Casey Mize shines in Tigers' 3-1 win over Royals

The Tigers won their third straight game of their ongoing series against the Royals on Saturday. Casey Mize was hardly troubled in the first few innings, while Seth Lugo starve off Tigers hitters for a run.

The first and the only scoring shot for the Tigers came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run home run off Lugo, driving in Javier Baez and Kerry Carpenter. It was enough for Casey Mize, who didn't give up any runs until the seventh inning solo home run from Freddy Fermin. Mize retired Kyle Isbel to complete his outing of seven innings.

The ninth inning wasn't without drama. Closer Will Vest came in to protect a two-run lead of Detroit. Drew Waters was walked and reached third on Fermin's infield single, but Isbel couldn't hold onto one as he popped up a fly ball to third base, ending the Royals' hunt for a comeback. Vest earned the save opportunity, while Mize was credited with a win.

The two teams meet again Sunday as the Royals hope to salvage some pride and avoid getting swept in the four-game series.

